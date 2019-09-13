Prep Football | Kinder v. Iowa

1 of 24

IOWA — A half of good defense and big plays in the passing game helped Iowa get into the win column with a 34-28 nondistrict win over Kinder Thursday night.

The first half was a shootout with Kinder (1-1) dominating on the ground and Iowa (1-1) moving the ball through the air.

The Yellow Jackets took a 26-21 lead into the break on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Gene Natali to Cafe Labuyere.

Natali threw for 239 yards in the half, throwing another touchdown pass of 41 yards to Curtis Deville. Dorian Jackson and Tyrone Brass each had a short scoring run for Iowa.

Cejae Ceaser had an interception to set up Iowa's final touchdown of the half.

Kinder ran for 192 yards in the half and scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions.

Skyler Leckelt, Hayes Fawcett and Ty Fuselier each scored a touchdown run for Kinder.

Fuselier led the 'Jackets with 70 yards on 13 carries in the half.

Deville scored again on a 42-yard pass from Natali in the third quarter to stretch the Iowa lead to 34-21. The drive was set up by an Iowa fumble recovery, its third consecutive defensive stop after Kinder's fast start.

Kinder was held to 15 yards rushing in the third quarter. Kinder found its rhythm early in the fourth quarter, driving 70 yards in 14 plays and scoring on a 3-yard pass from Fawcett to Landin LeBoeuf to pull within 34-28 with 5:57 left.

Kinder's defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession.

Kinder took over on its own 29-yard line and quickly advanced to Iowa's 35, sparked by a 21-yard run by Ty Fuselier.

The drive stalled when Kinder came up 2 yards short on a fourth-and-7 pass from the Kinder 32.

Natali finished with 316 passing yards. Deville caught five passes for 132 yards.

Natali didnt turn the ball over after throwing three interceptions in his first career start last week.

Fawcett threw for 102 yards Nd ran for 67 more.

Fuselier finished with 119 yards on 19 carries.

