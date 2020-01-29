Iowa hands St. Louis first district loss

Iowa took advantage of the charity stripe to force a tie atop the District 4-3A boys basketball standings with a 65-55 win at St. Louis Tuesday night.
The Saints (16-4, 2-1) were the lone unbeaten team in district play after two rounds.
Iowa forward Curtis Deville worked his way to the rim throughout the game, drawing fouls and converting the free-throw attempts.
Deville connected on 22 of 23 free-throw attempts, including his first 19, en route to a game-high 32 points.
Iowa (18-5, 2-1) made 11 shots from the floor in the game. They trailed once — at 2-0 — and led by at least eight points throughout the second half.
St. Louis kept within shouting distance but could not get over the hump. St. Louis got within single digits once in the third quarter at 46-37, but the Yellow Jackets responded by scoring the next seven points to put the game away.
The Yellow Jackets dominated the first half, riding the inside play of Deville and outside shooting of Chris Boutte to a 36-25 halftime lead.
The duo combined for 17 first-quarter points. St. Louis scored the first basket of the game and never led in the half again. Deville scored Iowa's first six points and Boutte made a pair of 3-pointers as Iowa took a 19-12 lead after one.
The 'Jackets opened the second quarter with a 10-1 run to extend the lead to 16 points.
St. Louis outscored Iowa 12-7 over the rest of the quarter to stay in the game, including a pair of baskets by Nic Ughovwa in its final two possessions of the half.
Deville scored 17 in the first half while Boutte had 11 on three 3-pointers and a long 2. Jadon Johnson led St. Louis with seven first-half points.
Boutte finished with 14 points. Johnson led St. Louis with 12 points. Karlin Hardy and Colson Snider added 11 each.
ELTON — Down by eight points with less than 4 minutes left, Elton switched to defensive mode to pull off a 53-50 come-from-behind victory over District 4-1A rival Merryville Tuesday night, ending the Panthers' 10-game winning streak.