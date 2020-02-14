A game back in the District 4-3A boys basketball race, the Iowa Yellow Jackets will have two big factors in their favor tonight when they host leader St. Louis — home-court advantage and a previous win over the Saints.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 at home with the lone loss coming by three points to Lake Arthur. The 'Jackets handed St. Louis its lone district loss, beating the Saints 65-55 in Lake Charles on Jan. 28.
Forward Curtis Deville carried the 'Jackets in that game, scoring 32 points. Chris Boutte added 14, including three first half 3-pointers. The 'Jackets were never behind over the final three quarters.
St. Louis was led by Jadon Johnson, who scored 12 points. Colson Snider scored 11.
Iowa has won its last three after losing at South Beauregard the game following the win over St. Louis. The Saints have won four straight since that loss. In three district road games, the Saints have survived each time, winning by six at Westlake, in overtime at South Beauergard and by three at Jennings. The 'Jackets have won each of their district home games by double-digit margins.
Iowa head coach Rob Melanson said he liked his team's attitude at St. Louis.
"We weren't intimidated, that was a big thing," he said. "We played pretty good defense that night and have been doing that lately. We also made our free throws that night, something we don't always do."
Deville made 22 of 23 free-throw attempts at St. Louis, including his first 18.
"He hadn't been consistent until that night but he's been making more of them lately," Melanson said. "He attacks the rim and has been finishing better. He is better at going to get the ball when we need him to have it. He and Boutte both work hard. They get along, there is no jealousy between them."
Melanson said he's concerned about the height advantage St. Louis will enjoy.
"They are taller than us and we have to find a way to overcome their length," he said. "The first time, we did a good job of keeping our hands up and preventing them from just passing over us. We'll have to be aware of where Johnson is. He is an athlete and we know he will be coming at us."