In this addition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the schedules of area Class 3A high school football teams.
What is the best nondistrict game?
WA: Iota at Welsh, Week 2. The Greyhounds are coming off back-to-back trips to the Superdome, while Iota was one step away last season, losing in the semifinals. Each team will have lots of new faces, so this game will be a good litmus test for the new-look squads.
RA: Lake Charles College Prep at Sulphur, Week 1. It will be one of the oldest football programs in Southwest Louisiana in Sulphur taking on the newest in the Blazers. It will be the Tors first game under new head coach Cecil Thomas while the Blazers are coming off their best season ever after reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals.
What is the most interesting district game?
WA: Jennings at Lake Charles College Prep, Week 8. The Bulldogs have a pair of big time prospects in DL Keenan Landry and RB/DB Trevor Etienne. The Blazers return a set of explosive skill position players.
RA: Iota at Church Point, Week 6. Iota made a perfect run through the regular season in 2018 but almost got tripped up by the Bears before pulling out a 15-12 win at home. The game will feature powerful running backs in Iota's Luke Doucet and Church Point's Rodney Dupuis.
Which school has the most interesting schedule?
WA: LC College Prep. The Blazers play up in all but one nondistict game, with the lone team from a smaller class being traditional 2A power Kinder. The Blazers have their eye on a top four seed after losing on the road in the quarterfinal round last season. They have several chances to pile up power points with games against 5A Sulphur and Natchitoches Central as well as 4A LaGrange and Leesville.
RA: St. Louis Catholic. Coming off a its second consecutive trip to the Division II quarterfinals, the Saints have an ambitious nondistrict schedule that includes five games against teams that reached at least the regional round last year. Three of those games are on the road against 2018 2A state runner up Welsh, plus 2A power Kinder and 3A Jena. The Saints also have a road district game at 3A quarterfinalist Lake Charles College Prep in Week 7.