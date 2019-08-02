After doing a little bit of everything for St. Louis Catholic last season, Jadon Johnson is looking forward to leading the Saints receiving corps this season.
Johnson amassed more than 1,000 all-purpose yards last season, serving as a receiver, running back and kick returner. He led the team with 28 receptions for 251 yards, ran 42 times for 251 yards and returned 22 kickoffs for 510 yards. Johnson scored seven touchdowns — three each rushing and receiving and one on a kickoff return.
After sharing receiving duties with Benji Chatters last season, Johnson enters his senior year as the leader of the position.
Johnson said he wants to build on last season.
"I feel like I did pretty good, but I could have done better," he said. "I'm all about doing what's best for the team. This year I hope I can do more."
Johnson said he spent the offseason on conditioning.
"Before last year I was able to get a little faster," he said. "I have been working on that again and also trying to get stronger. All that will help me get out of my routes, come out at full speed. I feel that I have gotten better overall this summer. I did parachutes, ran bleachers, did wind sprints, ran the mile a couple of times … just tried to keep my stamina going."
Receiver is Johnson's preferred spot.
"I like route-running," he said. "I feel like when I get to the line, nobody can guard me. That's how I look at it so I just go out and do it. Returning kicks is fun too. I always tell myself I am going to run this one all the way back."
St. Louis went 5-7 last year, winning four of its last six games. Johnson said he expects more growth in the program's second season under head coach Chad Lavergne.
"I set a lot of goals for myself, but the team ones are what's most important. I would like us to win district, have a winning record, make a playoff run. We have a young team, but we are going to grow as the season progresses. We just have to focus."
Johnson said the passing game will be strong with quarterback Cooper Miller returning and a couple of receivers ready to make their mark.
"Cooper and I work out a lot and are on the same page; we have a lot of chemistry," Johnson said. "He is more comfortable now and knows where I like the ball. Chase Wilson and Gage Williams are going to step up at receiver. Chase grabs any ball in his area. Gage, everything is perfect with him. He is versatile; he can play defensive back or receiver."
Lavergne said Johnson always finds a way to help the team.
"He's very talented and had an impressive spring game performance," Lavergne said. "He was solid last year as a receiver, returner and in spot duty as a defensive back."