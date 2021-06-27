Lacassine’s Sydnie Cooley’s reason for her love of basketball is simple.
“I just like to play it,” Cooley said.
But her role on the court is anything but simple. Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier calls the junior guard the Cardinals’ “jack-of-all-trades.”
“There is not much on the floor that she can’t do,” Hollier said. “Everything will definitely revolve around her offensively.
“Defensively, she is solid and rebounds the ball well. She is competitive and wants to win. She is a jack-of-all-trades. She will do anything for us. There are not many holes in her game. She is probably one of our best rebounders, shooters, and smartest players. She is also very humble.”
Lacassine has averaged more than 20 wins over the last four seasons with Cooley in the lineup.
Cooley can drive into the lane and split defenses, set up a teammate or drain 3-pointers. Last season in a 54-50 regular-season win over Class C runner-up Reeves, Cooley scored 28 points, including a pair of game-changing 3-pointers. She averaged 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.6 steals a game as a sophomore.
She is also not afraid to battle in the lane on defense. In the Class B semifinals in 2020, Cooley had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
“She has progressed in all aspects every year,” Hollier said. “It has been incredible to watch, and it is a testament to her and her hard work.
“She works hard at it and cares about it. On top of that, she is a good student and a good teammate, and a really good kid. I am really proud of her.”
She got her first taste of varsity basketball as a seventh-grader, and her role expanded the following year after a teammate went down with an injury
“I can remember that we had an injury to where she was starting and playing a big role for us as an eighth-grader,” Hollier said. “She was in my eighth grade P.E. class, and we would work on stuff every day. She would be pretty worn out by the end of it. We would work on different stuff every day.”
After the 2020-2021 season ended with a one-point regional round loss to Glenmora, Cooley has been working hard this summer to help the Cardinals return to the state tournament.
“I have been running more and working on my shooting,” Cooley said. “I like all of my teammates.
“They are really good. I think we can go the top-28.”
The Cardinals have four seniors this season but look to Cooley as a source of leadership as well.
“She is more experienced than anybody (on the team) really,” Hollier said. “They look to her for leadership and guidance, and she does a good job of helping our other players.
“She is going to be like Inspector Gadget. She will have every tool that we need. She will do a little bit of everything.”