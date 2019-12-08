In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson review the last week in high school sports.
What is the most surprising aspect of Jennings' run to Superdome?
WA: The Bulldogs' ability to win in different-style games. They have scored more than 30 points to win a pair of shootouts and also won a pair of defensive struggles by scoring 14 and 21 points.
RA: The Bulldogs' defense has come up big in the postseason. In its bi-district game, they fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter, but the defense held Carroll to two more scores the rest of the way. The defense forced a fumble in the regional round that led to the go-ahead score. It was a stopped 2-point conversion in the quarterfinals and on Friday the defense stopped another and forced a late turnover on downs.
Which boys basketball team had the best week?
WA: Grand Lake started the season in style with double-digit wins over Lake Arthur, a Class 2A semifinalist last season, and Bell City. The Hornets, led by the senior tandem of Kael Delcambre and Luke McCardle, are looking to improve on last season's quarterfinal finish.
RA: Hathaway is off to its best start, 12-0, since opening the 2015-2016 season 11-0. The Hornets rolled through the Hackberry tournament with three wins by an average of 33 points. Hathaway's boys and girls basketball teams are a combined 23-1.
Which girls hoops team was most impressive?
WA: Hathaway picked up four wins, won the Hackberry tournament and improved to 11-1. All but one of the Hornets' wins, a Friday win over Class 2A Avoyelles, have come by double digits.
RA: Kinder is off to a 5-1 start and edged Westlake 53-48 in the final of the Elton Rock the Rim tournament.