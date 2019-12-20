IOWA, La. — A big Hathaway second-half rally fell short as the Hornets were unable to complete a big comeback against the Acadiana Rams in a 55-46 loss in the first round of the Iowa/Mallett Builders basketball tournament.
The Rams (2-5) advance to face the winner of Sam Houston-Cecilia in the second round at 6:40 p.m. tonight.
Acadiana scored the first 13 points of the game and led 23-3 at one point in the second quarter as Hathaway (16-2) struggled to find a rhythm on offense. The Hornets turned the ball over six times in the first quarter, leading to nine Acadiana points.
"We don't have our point guard or leading scorer so we have guys playing different positions and it took us a while to get comfortable," said Hathaway head coach Eric Willis. "We didn't handle pressure well in the first quarter and dug ourselves a big deficit. We did better in the second half, played with a lot more poise and patience. We kept driving and getting to the free throw line."
The Hornets turned the tide in the third quarter, cutting a 21-point deficit to six at the end of the quarter after finding an offensive flow. Hathaway scored the final 11 points of the quarter to create some drama heading into the final frame.
Acadiana built the cushion back to 10 points early in the quarter on baskets by Cynceare Alfred and Keace Belvin. A 3-pointer by Ian Augustine and basket by Noah Guidry got Hathaway within five with 50 seconds left in the game, but the Rams sealed they win with a putback dunk by Hunter Martin and pair of free throws by Belvin.
"I want to build some confidence in the guys who don't normally get a lot of reps," Willis said. "The athleticism of some of the bigger teams will help us get ready for some of the tougher teams we'll play in district. We have a week off after Christmas and should get our guys back after that."
Guidry led Hathaway with 18 points while Augustine added nine. Martin and Alfred had 10 points each for Acadiana. Christian Vavasseur scored 11 for the Rams.
Hathaway will play the Sam Houston-Cecilia loser at 6:10 p.m. in the back gym.
The tournament today with eight games. In the boys' bracket, Iowa will host Lake Arthur at 6:40 p.m. in the other winners bracket game. Iowa beat Welsh and Lake Arthur beat Sulphur in first-round games.
In the girls' tournament, host Iowa will play Alexandria in a winners bracket game at 5:20 p.m. Alexandria advanced with a narrow 49-47 win over Jennings.
In the other winners bracket girls' game, Hathaway will play Barbe at 4 p.m. Hathaway advanced with a 71-51 win over Welsh Thursday. Barbe had a blowout win over Rapides Wednesday.