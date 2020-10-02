JENNINGS — Watching Grand Lake eat up yard after yard Thursday in its season opener, one might forget that the Hornets’ community was nearly wiped out by Hurricane Laura over a month ago.
Playing nearly an hour from home at Jennings High School’s Jerry Simmons Stadium because of damage to their home stadium, the Hornets racked up 40 points by half time and rolled to a 53-27 win over St. John-Plaquemine.
“I just thank the community for giving us the boys to play and practice,” Grand Lake head coach Jeff Wainwright said. “We should all be at home working and trying to straighten up our yard and helping neighbors, but I think that this is going to give our community something to talk about over the weekend.
“We wanted to play for the Cameron Parish residents that took this direct hit at the coast.”
Wainwright said the team only got in a hand full of practices before the game and many players are still displaced and commuting back to Grand Lake for practices.
“You are talking about six practices, and I have guys driving in from Orange, Tex., and all the way from Lafayette for practices,” Wainwright said. “The effort to get to this point tonight was unlike any I have had in my career.
“This is a memorable win that I will cherish forever.
The Hornets relied on its experienced offensive line to run up 396 yards on the ground with its split-back veer scheme. Branson Aguillard picked up 120 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Nathaniel Murrell added 120 yards and two scores on 17 carries. Levi Murrell scored twice and ran 80 yards on eight carries.
“We knew our offensive line was solid coming into the game, and we wanted to get behind them,” Wainwright said. “Eli (Fountain) and (Kyler) Little made some good connections there early to get us loose.
“All around it was pretty good. We have a lot to work on, but I am proud of them.”
Southpaw quarterback Eli Fountain led the Hornets on both sides of the ball, scoring twice on short runs and picking off two passes on defense, including a one-handed grab in the red zone late in the first quarter. Fountain finished with 101 passing yards and 43 on the ground on eight carries.
“It is his first game out here with us,” Wainwright said. “In single-A football, you have to do it all.
“That is what this is all about. He is going to play a lot of different positions over the course of the year. I am proud of his effort and proud of the guys.”
The only issue for the Hornets was turnovers with four. One of those was a fumble in the red zone on their first possession, but they bounced back on the next drive, taking a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run by Levi Murrell.
Grand Lake scored on four consecutive possessions to build up a 27-0 lead before the Eagles finally got on the board on Joseph Schlatre’s 86-yard pick-six with 10:06 left in the second quarter.
Grand Lake added two more scores before halftime to take a 42-6 lead into the locker room on a 4-yard run by Levi Murrell and a 6-yard score by Nathaniel Murrell.
Quarterback Tyler Dupont led the Eagles on three scoring drives in the fourth quarter, throwing two scoring passes to Schlatre and one to Nick Daigle. Dupont completed 17 of 39 passes for 213 yards but was picked-off three times. Schlatre caught 14 passes for 149 yards.
Grand Lake held the Eagles to negative-18 yards rushing.
The Hornets’ Kyler Little caught two passes for 101 yards and picked off Dupont in the first quarter.