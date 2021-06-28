Neiman Sullen’s football life will reach what seems like its natural conclusion this fall when he takes over quarterback duties at Hamilton Christian.
Sullen, son of current Washington-Marion head coach Jules Sullen, didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year at Hamilton Christian. He played basketball at state power Scotlandville as a freshman, but decided to give football a try after his dad took over the Warriors program.
After a brief stint at quarterback, he settled in as a receiver and defensive back for the Warriors for most of the past two seasons.
He did well enough there to attract interest from colleges, with offers from Louisiana College and East Texas Baptist so far.
Sullen also competed in track for the Warriors. He’s been spending the summer focusing on preparations for football.
“Right now, I’m enjoying football, moving to quarterback is a big challenge,” he said. “The team goes off my energy and enthusiasm, so I always have to be on point no matter what I do.”
Sullen said he’ll be a dual-threat quarterback.
“My athleticism is my biggest strength, but I can throw the ball too,” he said. “Having played receiver helps me a lot as a quarterback. Now I know how to read the defense from every position. That makes it easier.”
The Warriors closed last season with four wins in five games. Sullen said he expects that good form to continue.
“This year we are being taught the game, we understand what we are doing more,” he said. “Our mental game is going to be a lot stronger this year since we have had more time to prepare. This summer is really paying off. I’ve been lifting weights and doing a lot of film study from previous years to get ready.”
Sullen said watching the team prepare for his sophomore season convinced him to join in.
“Just seeing how much fun they guys were having made me want to be a part of it,” he said. “Football was instilled with me since I was a child, so learning to play came to me like second nature. My first game we won like 34-0, and I saw a big smile on my dad’s face. That was the highlight of the season for me.”
Sullen said football played a big part in overcoming the difficulties caused by Hurricane Laura.
“Last year the best part was just the family feeling we had after everybody came back from Hurricane Laura,” he said. “We just bonded and that was the best feeling.”
Sullen hopes to leave Hamilton on a good note in basketball season. The Warriors have lost in the Division IV quarterfinals the past two seasons.
“I love basketball and playing for Coach Dexter (Washington), we are on the same wavelength,” he said. “He wants us to just go out there and play hard and that’s what I do. Whatever he wants me to do, I’ll do for him. We have a good team coming up and a state championship is definitely the goal after we fell short the past couple of years. Defense wins championships and that is going to be our strong suit.”
Washington, head coach in both football and basketball, said Sullen always puts the team first.
“He is the most humble kid I’ve coached since (former LSU/New Orleans Saints star) Devery Henderson,” Washington said. “He does whatever is asked of him.”