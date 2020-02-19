PICKERING — Senior guard Drew Heinen hit a clutch 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes to play to slow down a Pickering rally, and the Vinton Lions won 65-61 Tuesday night to clinch their third consecutive district championship.
"Any time we play them, it is always a battle," Vinton head coach Keith Kelley said. "It is good players and athletes going at each other.
"We are just really fortunate we came out (with the win). We made some mistakes late but we were still able to pull it off. I can't be more thankful."
Pickering (16-15, 8-2 District 5-2A) junior guard Deshawn Jackson made a layup while being fouled and hit the ensuing free throw to put the Red Devils up 60-57 with 2:15 left in the game. With 1:52 left, Heinen dribbled the ball between his legs and stepped back for a 3-pointer to tie the score at 60-60. He finished with 21 points.
"(Heinen) has been our best player all year long," Kelley said. "He has been clutch in every situation even on nights where he doesn't have his best stuff.
"He has always been able to pull something out — from the free-throw line or drive into the basket. I can't say enough about him. I don't think that it is any surprise that he has won three district championships."
Deshaun Bias scored a bucket in the lane to put the Lions (20-5, 9-1) up 62-60 with less than 30 seconds remaining while being fouled by Jackson, who fouled out on the play after scoring a game-high 26 points.
"We didn't have a lead of more than three points," Pickering head coach Brandon Jordan said. "When you have the reigning district MVP and best player in the parish fouls out in a tie game with less than a minute to go trying to take a charge, that hurts. It's a tie game and he is gone.
"He is really a great player, and not because anything I have done. He works hard and I am lucky to coach him."
Pickering had a chance to tie the score with 16 seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one situation.
Vinton led 15-6 in the first quarter when Jaden Carrier scored on a fast break after a steal by Geffroy Powell and pushed it to 11 early in the second quarter on a bucket in the lane by Ceasar.
But the Lions struggled with 14 turnovers in the first half. Ceasar scored 14 points, Bias had 11 and Carrier finished with 12.
"We are our own worst enemy," Kelley said. "We have a lot of inexperience.
"We really only had one player that had legitimate varsity time, two players if you take a part-timer from last year. I can't give these guys enough credit for the growth they have had over the course of the year."
Pickering started to pressure the Lions with a full-court defense and took its first lead, 27-26, on a putback by Jacob Ellis with 3:28 left in the first half. That carried over into the third quarter as Jackson scored 10 points, including a pair of free throws that gave the Red Devils a 51-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Ellis finished with 16 points and Marlon Freeney had 11.
"In the first quarter, we couldn't seem to get anything going offensively," Jordan said. "A lot of times, our offense will feed off our defense.
"We decided to go with our 1-2-1-1 pressure and it helped us. Once we got a couple of layups and steals out of that, it motivated us and got us going."