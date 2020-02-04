Hamilton Christian is hoping lessons learned from its only District 4-1A loss, at Grand Lake, will pay off when the teams meet again tonight in Lake Charles.
The Warriors (20-5, 9-1) need to win to force a tie atop the district standings. A second Grand Lake (23-1, 10-0) win puts the Hornets in control of the race with a two-game lead. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7:15 p.m.
Hamilton head coach Dexter Washington said Grand Lake had the better mindset in the first game between the two, a 60-58 Hornets win.
"One thing they did very well was compete hard, they never gave up," Washington said. "They had a stronger desire to not lose the game than we had to win it. They fought until the end. They never panicked and believed they could win. They have built a good basketball culture there and believe they can win every game. Credit to (Grand Lake head coach) Mark Caldwell for that."
Washington said his own team has improved since then.
"We had some injuries soon after that game, guards Michael Thomas and Dakori Lewis were hurt, then the flu bug hit us," he said. "But in that time Adrian Brown and Nick Forsyte started shooting the ball better. Some sophomore kids started stepping up for us — Nieman Sullen, Julius Guidry and Derek Brown started playing well. So now we have more depth, and lately we have started to play better defensively."
Two years ago, the district race followed a similar script, with Grand Lake winning the first game but Hamilton taking the second to force a tie.
In District 3-5A, Sulphur (23-5, 3-0) will host Lafayette (21-7, 3-0) in a crucial girls game. With only one round of games in district play, the winner will have early control of the title chase. The Tors are led by center Moe Patterson and guard Addy Tremie while the Lions feature their own inside-outside duo in post Jahniya Brown and guard Breyionce George.
The Tors have won seven of their last eight games while Lafayette has won six of seven. Both teams lost to Lafayette Christian in that span.