The Warriors’ Denea Carter and Sarah Rougeau go up for a block during their nondistrict match against La-Grange Tuesday at Hamilton Christian.
Rick Hickman
Hamilton Christian figured out its communication issues Tuesday, beating previously undefeated LaGrange in straight sets in a nondistrict volleyball match.
The Warriors (10-6) won 25-20, 25-11 and 25-16, rebounding from a Monday loss to Jennings.
LaGrange (7-1) had dropped three sets all season.
Hamilton scored the first seven points of the match, but the Gators answered by scoring 10 straight to take a 13-12 lead. LaGrange led 16-15 before Hamilton took the lead for good with five consecutive points, capped by a Dai'Vionna Smith ace. Sophie Gibbs sealed the set with a kill.
The Warriors opened the second set with an 8-2 run and pulled away with a 14-4 spurt to take a 22-8 lead.
LaGrange played better in the third set, staying within striking distance at 15-12 until Hamilton went on a 10-4 outburst to close out the match.
"We really tried to focus on our communication, that is a big thing for us every game," Warriors head coach Jennifer Barrett said. "If we can communicate, we can play well as a team.
"We like to run the trick plays but never get a chance. Today we had a chance to try some and figure things out. They had some great swings and we had a hard time defending them. It is up to us to do better blocking and moving our feet to defend them."
Gibbs led Hamilton with 11 kills and four aces. Sarah Rougeau added seven kills and two aces.
Jeriah Warren had three kills and two blocks for LaGrange. Maddison Johnson added two kills and Alona Gray had five.
Barrett said her team is strong with the serve and has a fighting spirit.
"We have been a great serving team, and whenever we play a good team, we play scrappy and we play hard," she said. "I love that about our team. We fight for every point we can get, I love it.
"We can always work on our passing. Communication is a goal every game because it is usually a weakness for us. I would love to see us be able to run the trick plays against the best opponents and feel comfortable. I want to see the girls having fun no matter what and a bigger fan base from the public and our school."