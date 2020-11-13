Guth, DeBarge continue Barbe pipeline to ULL

A pair of Barbe Bucs are the latest area baseball players to join the Louisiana-Lafayette baseball program, as infielder Kyle DeBarge and pitcher Adam Guth inked with the Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday, the opening day of the week-long national signing period.
Guth and DeBarge will join Sulphur grad Connor Cooke and former DeRidder star Chipper Menard at ULL.
“Ever since I was little I always wanted to go there,” Guth said. “My mom always wanted me to go there and they were the first school to offer. I can’t wait to get there.”
DeBarge said former Cajuns and major league infielder Blake Trahan of Kinder has been a role model.
“I grew up in Kinder,” DeBarge said. “He has always been my idol and going to ULL was my dream. Now the goal is to go to Omaha,” he said, referring to the site of the College World Series.
Outfielder Kameron Edwards said he chose Eastern Kentucky.
“The coaching staff is great and they have a great program,” he said.
Pitcher Jack Walker became the second Buc in as many years to sign with Mississippi State. He will join teammate Davis Meche in Starkville.
“I’m looking forward to being able to compete and trying to work my way up,” Walker said.
Pitcher Jo Jo Semien signed with Xavier-New Orleans and outfielder Ethan Medlin signed with Eastern Mississippi Community College.
Former McNeese State women’s basketball coach and Jennings native Brook Donald Williams picked up a couple of area players for Louisiana-Monroe, with LaGrange guard Aasia Sam and Elton forward Vici Woods signing with the Warhawks.
“There is a great atmosphere there and they have been welcoming to me from the beginning,” Woods said. “Winning state in 2019 is my favorite memory from high school and my goal is to win it again this year so that our younger players get to experience that.”
Sam helped lead the Gators to the Class 4A state championship last season, averaging 15 points and 3.0 assists per game.
“I liked the coaching staff and it felt like family,” Sam said of the Warhawks. “It feels great (to sign), but first I have to finish my last year and help us to win another state championship. I want to keep being a leader for the younger ones.”
Nicholls State picked up a pair of area players in St. Louis baseball pitcher Morgan Parker and Lake Arthur girls basketball player Deonna Brister.
“I like the coaches there and they have stuck with me through everything, through COVID-19 and the hurricanes,” Parker said. “It has been great here at St. Louis; the culture around here is amazing and everyone supports you.”
Brister helped the Tigers reach the state semifinals last season, averaging 21 point and 9.0 rebounds per game.
“When I went (to Nicholls) for junior day last year, the coaches, staff and team were so welcoming and made me feel like I was a part of the family,” she said. “Now I really am.”
A pair of local swimmers who have temporarily relocated after Hurricane Laura, signed Wednesday, with former Barbe student Natalie Stump, currently attending Southside High in Youngsville, choosing Miami (Ohio). Mason Schlang, formerly of St. Louis and currently attending Ascension Episcopal, chose Old Dominion University.
Signings will continue today with LaGrange forward Jeriah Warren expected to sign with Florida. Barbe softball will have a trio of signings in outfielder Kylie Dehart (ULM), utility player Alana Mark (Southern University) and outfielder Jordan Ware (San Jacinto, Texas, Community College).
LSU-Eunice women’s basketball signed Bell City guard Josie Ogea and has a commitment from Reeves standout Claire Dunnehoo, who said she will sign with the Bengals on Friday.