Former Washington-Marion and Lake Charles College Prep head coach Mack Guillory is taking over at St. Louis Catholic, where he spent last season as an assistant coach under Rick LeBato.
Guillory has a career record of 401-147 and has also been head coach at Beau Chene and Abbeville. In his last stint as an head coach, he went 73-55 while leading LCCP from 2015-19, In his final season, the Trail Blazers went 26-8 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.
"I want to thank God and the administration," Guilliory said. "I am very appreciative of receiving this opportunity. It feels good to be on the bench and be able to drive the car again."
The Saints' car won't need much of a fill-up, with the core of a successful team set to return.
Last season the Saints went 23-9, won the outright District 4-3A championship with an 8-2 record and reached the Division II semifinals before losing to eventual state champion St. Thomas More. The team featured three junior starters in forward Nic Ughovwa, the reigning District MVP, Karlin Hardy and Terry Sherman.
"I'm very excited about those three guys, they handled much of the scoring and rebounding for us last year and we will be leaning on them to do so again this season," Guillory said. "We lost three key seniors from last year but I am looking forward to seeing the underclassmen step up."
Guillory said he's looking forward to carrying on the Saints' tradition of success after having coached against the Saints at both W-M and LCCP.
"Having coached against them in the past, I know that this a daunting facility to play at, with the great support from the student section, which is loud, and the community supports the program as well. I look forward to creating a great environment to play in."