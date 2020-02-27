St. Louis Catholic freshman point guard Paris Guillory has made the transition from junior high to senior high school look easy.
Guillory has scored more than 20 points in three consecutive games to help lead the Saints back to the quarterfinals for a fourth consecutive season.
No. 2 St. Louis (27-3) will host No. 7 Haynes Academy at 6 p.m. today, looking for its second consecutive trip to the Division II semifinals.
In her first playoff game, Guillory scored 24 points in the Saints' 81-19 win over No. 15 De La Salle last week. But that didn't come as a surprise to head coach Tony Johnson.
"She came up playing a lot of AAU basketball against a bunch of kids from all over the state," Johnson said. "In games like that, we expect her to do that.
"She has grown into the player she wanted her to be. When you come to middle school to high school, you were a star for two or three years and now you are the low man on the totem pole. Once she adjusted, she has had an excellent freshman year.
"I like the way we started fast (against De La Salle). We were able to make them create some turnovers and we were hitting buckets. It is tough to keep up with us. We had very good execution."
Guillory is averaging 13 points, five assists and five steals a game, and Johnson said he expects more of the same from Guillory in the quarterfinals.
"She has to do the same things as the first round," Johnson said. "She has to come out and play hard and get everyone involved. She has a high motor and plays with a lot of confidence. I know she will be ready to play."
The Saints have had more than a week off since their playoff opener and has used that time to focus on what they do best, Johnson said, saying that St. Louis plans to stick to its standard high-pressure defense that has held opponents to 30.8 points per game during a 12-game win streak.
"We have been working on the things we do well like pressure defense," Johnson said. "We are trying to just stay polished.
"There is not a lot of reteaching. You just have to make sure you are ready to do with your stuff. "(Haynes Academy) shoot the three and stuff like that. We are going to put a lot of pressure on their guards. We are going to make them handle the ball."
Class 4A
No. 8 Neville at No. 1 LaGrange
The top-ranked LaGrange Gators have cruised through the first two rounds of the playoffs and stand one win from returning to the state tournament after a 15-year absence.
"It is something we have been talking about all year," LaGrange head coach La'Keem Holmes said. "Our main goal is to represent our area at Burton (Coliseum). We try to stay hungry. They are excited and sometimes I have to calm them down."
The Gators (27-3) last reached the semifinals in 2005 with a 39-36 road win over Neville. This time they will host the No. 8 Tigers (20-10) at 6:30 p.m. today.
"They are scrappy and they play really hard," Holmes said of the Tigers. "They are similar in how hard they play. It is going to be a dog fight. I have to match their intensity."
The state tournament will be played at Burton Coliseum starting on Tuesday.
In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Gators beat Breaux Bridge and Franklin Parish by an average of 51 points.
"I like our energy. I think we played hard," Holmes said.
LaGrange junior Jeriah Warren is coming off a 25-point performance in the regional round.