Three-point Stance

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 3 of the high school football season.

Which area team had the biggest win?

WA: DeRidder rebounded from a tough home loss with a 21-6 win at Jennings. Jalyn Thurman ran for a pair of scores and the Dragons defense returned to form after giving up 42 points last week.

RA: Grand Lake continues to role under new head coach Jeff Wainwright after improving to 3-0. The Hornets shut out Highland Baptist 42-0 on the road and held the Bears under 200 yards of total offense. Quarterback Brayden Richard had two passing touchdowns and ran for another and Kyler Little scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Who was the large schools player of the week?

WA: Iota's Luke Doucet did plenty of damage with a few carries, scoring four touchdowns on seven carries, including a 94-yarder en route to a 139-yard night in a win over Lake Arthur.

RA: St. Louis junior running back Evan Joubert helped lead the Saints back from a 24-10 deficit and beat Kinder 38-37 in double overtime on the road on Thursday. Joubert scored on a 87-yard kickoff return plus three rushing touchdowns. He finished with 120 yards on 23 carries and has scored seven touchdowns in three games.

Who was the most outstanding small schools player?

WA: Hamilton Christian's Adrian Brown caught six passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns on offense and intercepted a pass to lead the Warriors to a 35-0 win over St. John-Plaquemine.

RA: Rosepine won its first game with help from freshman running back Grant Ducote. He ran for 158 yards on 10 carries, including a pair of scoring runs of 59 and 64 yards.

  • Updated
Leesville continued its early season scoring binge and remained undefeated with a 48-12 nondistrict win over host Washington-Marion Friday night.

  • Updated
MOSS BLUFF — Carencro's Bailey Despanie had a pick-six interception late in the fourth quarter to help Carencro pull away from Sam Houston Friday night in a 42-39 win.

  • Updated
When Sulphur and LaGrange meet tonight at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium, both teams will be looking for a win to jump-start their season.

Saints score late to force OT

Saints score late to force OT

KINDER — Chase Wilson caught a 4-yard touchdown and Jack Watson kicked the winning extra point to give St. Louis a 38-37 win over Kinder in double overtime on Thursday at John C. Buck Stadium.