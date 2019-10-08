In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 6 high school football games involving area small schools.
What is the most interesting small school football game on this week's schedule?
RA: Grand Lake at Oberlin. While their is still three weeks left in the season, this match up will likely be the deciding game in the race for the District 4-1A championship. Both teams like to soften up opponents with a mixture of power and speed on the ground then mix in some deep strikes through the air. And both teams are loaded with big play makers in Oberlin's Collin Chatman, Trevor Rider and Jared Joubert while Grand Lake has Luke McCardle, Logun Granger and Brayden Richard.
WA: Kinder at Rosepine. The Yellow Jackets changed districts in the latest reclassification, and open District 5-2A play against its defending champion, Rosepine. The Jackets are 1-4 but have played a brutal schedule and had a couple of close losses to Class 3A teams Iowa and Lake Charles College Prep. The Eagles are coming off a win over Jonesboro-Hodge and have a balanced offense led by QB Ethan Frey (9 TDs) and RB Grant Ducote (530 yards).
Name a player to watch.
RA: DeQuincy's Cooper Hext continues to be the Tigers' go-to guy and will need to take that roe up a notch as the Tigers looking to start district with a win when it host Oakdale Friday. Hext played had a big hand in the Tigers' run to the quarterfinals last year and leads all area small school receivers with 563 yards and five touchdowns and has rushed for 237 yards and two scores.
WA: Slotback Luke McCardle has shown the ability to make big plays in both the running and passing game for Grand Lake, who are off to their best-ever start at 5-0. McCardle has produced 423 yards of offense and four touchdowns for the Hornets this season.
What is the best volleyball game on the schedule this week?
RA: Lafayette at Sulphur, today. Sulphur spoiled Lafayette's chance at sharing the district title last year with Acadiana by beating the Rams in a five set thriller at home. Sulphur has been on a tear lately after winning 10 of its last 12 games, including four over the weekend at the Natchitoches Central tournament.
WA: Opelousas at LaGrange, today. The Gators fared well in predistrict games, going 8-3, and feature a strong hitter in Alona Gray. Today the Gators open District 3-II play against a Tiger team that took Leesville to five sets in its district opener.