Grand Lake makes all the right moves

Strength in numbers and a defensive adjustment carried Grand Lake to a 73-49 win over LaSalle Parish Thursday night in a Class 1A bi-district playoff game.
The No. 11 Hornets (16-12) advanced to play at No. 6 Delhi, a state semifinalist last year, in the regional round. Delhi enjoyed a first-round bye.
No. 22 LaSalle (10-19) kept things interesting for a while behind the play of guards Kinsey Long and Kylie Hillestad who combined for 22 first-half points, with Long doing damage driving to the rim while Hillestad was hot from the outside.
"We had not see Hillestad do that on film so we had to adjust at halftime and make sure we stayed on her at the 3-point line," Grand Lake head coach Baylie Walters said.
"Offensively we were a lot more patient than usual. We usually like to pop it right away, but today we did a good job of waiting to get the best shot."
Maci Montie led Grand Lake with 20 points while Chloee Broussard scored 17. Josie Ogea scored 16 and Rylie Bergeron added 10.
Long finished with 23 to lead LaSalle. Hillestad added 15.
The Hornets went on a 12-1 run in the second half to blow the game open. Montie scored four points and Broussard added five in the decisive run. Grand Lake held LaSalle to eight points in the fourth quarter.
Walters said she isn't daunted by the trip to Delhi.
"I think we can go there and win," she said. " These girls believe so much in themselves, and that's the biggest hurdle you have to get through with a team, getting them to believe in what they can really do."