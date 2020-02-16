sprh_0204_gl_vs_hc-6
Grand Lake’s Luke Thomas reaches to put up a shot as he’s defended by the Warriors’ Dakori Lewis Tuesday night at Hamilton Christian.

 Rick Hickman

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area high school basketball.

Which boys team had the most impressive week?

WA: Iowa beat St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep to extend its winning streak to five games and move into a first-place tie in District 4-3A.

RA: Grand Lake finished off a perfect run through District 4-1A with a 101-51 win over Elton and 85-49 over East Beauregard. The Hornets won by an average of 36.9 points in their 14 district games.

Which girls team had the best week?

WA: Kinder wrapped up a perfect run through District 5-2A with wins over Vinton and Pickering.

RA: Sam Houston finished the regular season on a four-game win streak, including two wins to secure a playoff spot. Senior forward Alania Bartie led Sam Houston rolled up a pair of double-doubles in wins over Comeaux and New Iberia with a combined 45 points and 26 rebounds.

Name a player of the week.

WA: Grand Lake's Maci Montie scored a combined 38 points as the Hornets split a pair of District 4-1A games against Elton and East Beauregard.

RA: In her one game of the week, senior Abbie Clark scored 34 points to lead Starks to a 98-23 win over Hackberry on Tuesday to clinch the Panthers' second district championship in three years.

