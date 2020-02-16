In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area high school basketball.
Which boys team had the most impressive week?
WA: Iowa beat St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep to extend its winning streak to five games and move into a first-place tie in District 4-3A.
RA: Grand Lake finished off a perfect run through District 4-1A with a 101-51 win over Elton and 85-49 over East Beauregard. The Hornets won by an average of 36.9 points in their 14 district games.
Which girls team had the best week?
WA: Kinder wrapped up a perfect run through District 5-2A with wins over Vinton and Pickering.
RA: Sam Houston finished the regular season on a four-game win streak, including two wins to secure a playoff spot. Senior forward Alania Bartie led Sam Houston rolled up a pair of double-doubles in wins over Comeaux and New Iberia with a combined 45 points and 26 rebounds.
Name a player of the week.
WA: Grand Lake's Maci Montie scored a combined 38 points as the Hornets split a pair of District 4-1A games against Elton and East Beauregard.
RA: In her one game of the week, senior Abbie Clark scored 34 points to lead Starks to a 98-23 win over Hackberry on Tuesday to clinch the Panthers' second district championship in three years.