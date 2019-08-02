In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the schedules of area Class 2A and 1A high school football teams.
What is the best 2A nondistrict game?
WA: Kinder at Iowa in Week 2. The teams played a classic in Iowa in the 2017 season, with Kinder leading most of the way before Iowa rallied late to win it.
Last year Kinder won another close one, 15-9. It's a good early test for Kinder, which always plays a tough schedule.
RA: DeQuincy at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Week 1. DeQuincy was the surprise team in Southwest Louisiana last season after reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals as a No. 20 seed. While the Tigers return several starters from last year's team, they will face a Catholic-PC team that is coming off a second consecutive quarterfinal appearance.
What is the most interesting 1A nondistrict game?
WA: Oberlin vs. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Week 2. Last year, Sacred Heart opened with a pair of squeakers against District 4-1A opponents, beating St. Edmund by seven and losing to Basile by the same margin. Oberlin figures to be in the district title race with the return of running backs Collin Chatman and Trevor Rider, who combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards last year.
RA: Basile at Lake Arthur, Week 1. Basile has been a model of consistency, reaching the quarterfinals six of the last seven seasons. Lake Arthur started strong last year at 5-1, but lost four of its last five games. Both teams return a pair of talented running backs in Lake Arthur's Torrell Levias and Dylan Charles and Basile's Logan David and Isaiah Ceasar.
Which school has the most interesting schedule?
WA: Kinder. The Yellow Jackets have an interesting mix of nondistrict opponents, from old-school ground-and-pound East Beauregard to wide-open spread of Lake Charles College Prep. There's also a game against St. Louis Catholic, which Kinder beat in the 1978 AA state championship game.
RA: Welsh. As if playing two defending state champions in district play wasn't enough, the Greyhounds will play up in all six of their nondistrict games, including a home game against 4As LaGrange and Rayne and a road trip to 2018 3A semifinalist Iota in Week 2.