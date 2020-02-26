Girls teams on cusp of trip to state tournament

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area high school girls basketball teams in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
What is the most interesting large schools game?
WA: Neville at LaGrange. Neville has won 15 of its last 16 games, with the lone loss coming to crosstown rival Carroll by three points. LaGrange's program has made a huge rise over the past handful of years and looks to culminate that rebirth with a trip to the state tournament next week. The Gators have won 11 of their last 12 games, including two dominant playoff wins, but have lost their last two quarterfinal games, including at home to East Ascension last year.
RA: Natchitoches Central at Sulphur. Sulphur will take on one of the lowest-seeded teams to reach the Class 5A quarterfinals, looking to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2013 and extend the final season of head coach Helen LeFevre. No. 19 Natchitoches Central upset two-time defending champ Captain Shreve on Monday. The Chiefs are young and defensive-minded, led by sophomore guard J'unti Franklin. It could be a low-scoring game as Sulphur hasn't allowed more than 46 points in 10 consecutive games.
What is the best small schools game?
WA: Delhi at Elton, a rematch of last season's Class 1A championship game. The Indians won that one and are again strong upfront with Vici Woods and Summer Ceasar. Delhi has won eight of 10, with both losses to Division IV top seed Ouachita Christian,
RA: Amite at Lake Arthur. Lake Arthur is looking to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2018. The game should feature plenty of offense as both teams are averaging more than 64 points game. And each has a high-scoring guard averaging more than 20 points in Amite sophomore Jalencia Pierre and Lake Arthur junior Deonna Brister.
Name a player to watch.
WA: St. Louis freshman guard Parish Guillory scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the Saints' first-round win over De La Salle and scored 20 points in the regular-season finale vs. Iowa. She'll help lead the Saints against Haynes Academy in a Division II game on Thursday.
RA: Westlake senior Jada Gasaway lit up the scoreboard in the regional round with 33 points and has averaged 26 points a game in the playoffs. Gasaway's ability to score from anywhere on the court will be key as the Rams look to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2012.