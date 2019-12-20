Gilbert signs with La. Tech

MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston senior offensive lineman Jerren Gilbert will put on the red and blue of Louisiana Tech next season.
The 6-3, 280 pound, right tackle signed with the Bulldogs on Thursday.
"It is glad to know that all my hard work finally paid off — all hustle, sweat and some times all the crying, but it all paid off."
"Being able to commit to the Bulldogs early, I loved it," Gilbert said. "I love the education, their winning culture and five straight bowl games, so that is why I committed to them so early."
Gilbert helped led the Broncos from just five wins his first two seasons to back-to-back 8-2 regular seasons and protected record-setting quarterback Kyle Bartley (247-383-12, 3,323 yards, 41 TDs).
"When I first got here, we were 1-9, 4-6 then 8-2 back-to-back, so I have been through not having a winning season and know what it takes to have a winning season," Gilbert said.
Sam Houston averaged 41.5 points and 433.9 yards per game this season. Gilbert said one of the things that drew him to Ruston was the similarities between Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech's offense.
"I love being able to pass protect and run it down their throats when we need to," Gilbert said. "I love to be able to kind of go back to my roots with Sam Houston.
"It sort of reminds me of Moss Bluff. It is smaller and wasn't big so I can concentrate on football and my academics. I won't feel like I am too far away from home."
He also felt a connection with Bulldog head coach Skip Holtz.
"I love him. He is really a players' coach. He cares about players and not just football."
Gilbert said he plans to study chemical or mechanical engineering.
Southwest Louisiana had a pair of junior college players sign with Division I programs on Wednesday.
Former LaGrange standout defensive end Kevin Victorian signed with Prairie View A&M after spending the 2019 season at Tyler Junior College.
The 6-4, 275-pound, Victorian made 28 tackles and six tackles for a loss for the Apaches as a sophomore.
At LaGrange, Victorian was the 2016 District 3-4A defensive MVP, then played one season at Grambling State (4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, sack) before transferring to Tyler Junior College.
Former Sulphur standout tight end Hayden Hagler signed with the Marshall Thundering Herd Wednesday evening.
The 6-4, 240-pound, Hagler signed with Southeastern Louisiana out of high school but transferred to Blinn Junior College.
In his senior year at Sulphur in 2018, Hagler caught 24 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns.
Barbe offenseive lineman Hunter Brown (6-2, 275 pounds) previously commited to Air Force and is expected to sign today.