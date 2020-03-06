Gators to play for state title

Girls' Basketball Semifinals | LaGrange v. Ellender

LaGrange advanced to the first state championship game in program history, suffocating Ellender's offense and controlling the rebounds at both ends of the court in a 56-34 Class 4A semifinal Thursday night at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.

The Gators (31-4) will play two-time defending state champion Warren Easton for the title at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Senior forward Alona Gray, usually a defensive specialist, scored nine points in the second quarter as LaGrange pulled away, taking a 27-17 lead into halftime. After taking one shot in the first quarter, Gray connected on 4 of 6 attempts in the second quarter, outscoring the Patriots (22-8) by herself. The Gators held Ellender to seven points in the quarter while forcing eight turnovers.

"Before the game she was crying, saying how nervous she was," LaGrange head coach La"Keem Holmes said. "You wouldn't know from how she played."

Gray said she managed to get her nerves under control early.

"I had to, because I am usually the one that calms down the rest of the team," she said.

Gray finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Jeriah Warred scored 14 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked five shots and added four steals and four assists. Aasia Sam scored 14 points and Nadailyn Carrier added 10.

The Gators had 24 offensive rebounds, including seven by Gray, six by Deja Tanks and five by Warren.

Ellender shot 26 percent from the floor, scored in single digits each of the last three quarters and never led after the first quarter.

Asia Bates, Jamia Singleton and Jasi Jenkins each scored nine points to lead the Patriots.

"Defense travels, it doesn't matter if you are at home in The Swamp or here in Burton," Holmes said. "It is something we take pride in. We want to lock you up. Defense frustrates opponents and helps us. It's frustrating when you can't score. We play an aggressive style of defense."

Holmes said reaching the final is a great accomplishment for the school.

"It is a surreal feeling," he said. "We are going to enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow. This win is for all of LaGrange. We have great kids, great teachers and a great administration. We are part of that."

