Gators to play for state title

LaGrange's Nadailyn Carrier shoots from the paint against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren makes a jump shot against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren makes a jump shot against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Nadailyn Carrier is not able to keep control of the ball under the basket against during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam puts back a rebound against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren misses a jump shot against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam makes a layup against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
A.J. Ellender's Jasi Jenkins and LaGrange's Aasia Sam fight for a loose ball during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren puts up a jump shot against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Deja Tanks puts back the rebound against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren makes the jump shot against A.J. Ellender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
A.J. Ellender's Jasi Jenkins fouls LaGrange's Alanna Stevens while going up for a jump shot vduring the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Alana Gray makes the shot while being guarded by A.J. Ellender's Jamia Singleton during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Alana Gray makes the shot while being guarded by A.J. Ellender's Jamia Singleton during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 4A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam puts up a shot during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Deja Tanks puts up a shot during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren drives in against A.J. Ellender's Jamia Singleton during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam shoots and is fouled by A.J. Ellender's Kay'ontah Ross during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren shoots over A.J. Ellender's Jasi Jenkins during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam puts in the layup during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam is fouled by A.J. Ellender's Kemaire Garner during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Jeriah Warren puts up the layup over A.J. Ellender's Jasi Jenkins during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Alana Gray A.J. Ellender's Tanisha Hester during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam puts up the shot in front of A.J. Ellender's Tanisha Hester during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
LaGrange's Aasia Sam drives to the basket during the Class 4A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
LaGrange advanced to the first state championship game in program history, suffocating Ellender's offense and controlling the rebounds at both ends of the court in a 56-34 Class 4A semifinal Thursday night at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.
The Gators (31-4) will play two-time defending state champion Warren Easton for the title at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Senior forward Alona Gray, usually a defensive specialist, scored nine points in the second quarter as LaGrange pulled away, taking a 27-17 lead into halftime. After taking one shot in the first quarter, Gray connected on 4 of 6 attempts in the second quarter, outscoring the Patriots (22-8) by herself. The Gators held Ellender to seven points in the quarter while forcing eight turnovers.
"Before the game she was crying, saying how nervous she was," LaGrange head coach La"Keem Holmes said. "You wouldn't know from how she played."
Gray said she managed to get her nerves under control early.
"I had to, because I am usually the one that calms down the rest of the team," she said.
Gray finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Jeriah Warred scored 14 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked five shots and added four steals and four assists. Aasia Sam scored 14 points and Nadailyn Carrier added 10.
The Gators had 24 offensive rebounds, including seven by Gray, six by Deja Tanks and five by Warren.
Ellender shot 26 percent from the floor, scored in single digits each of the last three quarters and never led after the first quarter.
Asia Bates, Jamia Singleton and Jasi Jenkins each scored nine points to lead the Patriots.
"Defense travels, it doesn't matter if you are at home in The Swamp or here in Burton," Holmes said. "It is something we take pride in. We want to lock you up. Defense frustrates opponents and helps us. It's frustrating when you can't score. We play an aggressive style of defense."
Holmes said reaching the final is a great accomplishment for the school.
"It is a surreal feeling," he said. "We are going to enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow. This win is for all of LaGrange. We have great kids, great teachers and a great administration. We are part of that."
