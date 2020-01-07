sprh_1211_stl_vs_lagrange-1
LaGrange’s Aasia Sam drives in against Saints’ Maggie Bruchhaus during a non district game at St. Louis Catholic High School in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Sam scored a game-high 23 points. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

Fresh off a sweep of four games at the Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic in New Orleans, the LaGrange Lady Gators will look to continue their winning ways tonight against local rival St. Louis.

The Gators (16-2) are in the midst of a brutal stretch of schedule. They will travel to face East Ascension ­— the 2018 state champion as well as the team that knocked LaGrange out of the playoffs last year, on Friday.

In New Orleans, the Gators knocked off state powers Madison Prep, John Curtis and St. Thomas Aquinas in addition to Evanston Township of Illinois.

Gators head coach La'Keem Holmes said the games against top tier programs helps him and his players.

"I feel like being around such high caliber programs, coaches and players helped elevate our own thought process," he said.

"Seeing that level of play makes you realize not only the sense of urgency but the level of intensity and focus you need every possession. Every game is a challenge, you don't get any false confidence. You make mistakes, you adjust. It prepares you mentally, there is nothing we haven't seen, no style we haven't played against."

St. Louis, the Division II state runner-up last year, is off to a 15-2 start. The Saints are led by the perimeter trio of Anaiya Turner, Mycca Trail and Paris Guillory.

"They're familiar with us and won't be intimidated by our record or who we have beaten," Holmes said. "(Saints head coach Tony Johnson) will have them playing hard."

Gator forward Jeriah Warren was named MVP of the Sugar Bowl Classic while guard Aasia Sam led the team in the championship game, scoring 19 points against John Curtis.

The St. Louis boys team, on a 12-1 tear to open the season, will also be in a crosstown battle, traveling to face Washington-Marion.

The Charging Indians are 6-7 to start the season but are 6-1 against other teams from Southwest Louisiana, including a 76-75 win over St. Louis at the DeRidder tournament Dec. 20.

