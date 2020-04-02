After adding the first girls basketball state championship trophy to the LaGrange High School trophy case, Gators head coach La'Keem Holmes picked up an honor of his own as the Coach of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state team.
Holmes led the Gators to a 32-4 season, capped with a win over two-time defending champion Warren Easton in the state championship game.
Two Gators were selected to the team. Junior forward Jeriah Warren was a first-team pick while junior guard Aasia Sam was voted to the second team.
Senior guard Diamond Hunter of Lee Magnet is the girls Most Outstanding Player. She averaged 24 points per game while leading the Patriots to a second consecutive Division II state championship.
Peabody swept the boys honors, with Charles Smith winning Coach of the Year after winning his eighth state championship and becoming the state's all-time wins leader with 1,074.
Guard Melvion Flanagan led Peabody, averaging 21.8 points per game to earn the Most Outstanding Player award.
Joining Flanagan on the first team are Kenny Hunter of Huntington, Deandre Hypolite of Breaux Bridge, Carter Domingue of St. Thomas More and Michael Pajeaud of Carver.