MOSS BLUFF — The LaGrange Gators are two-for-two so far this week against a daunting schedule, knocking off previously undefeated Fairview 69-53 in the opening day of play at the Rumble in the Bluff tournament at Sam Houston to pick up its second quality win in as many days.
The Gators (9-0) opened the week with a win over the slow=paced Sulphur Tors Tuesday, then used a big second half to pull away from the fast-paced Panthers (21-1) Wednesday night.
Fairview led for most of the first half and was in good position to take control of the game with a few Gator starters on the bench with foul trouble, but the Gator reserves helped spark a late second quarter rally that gave LaGrange the lead for good.
Sophomore reserve McKenzie Shaw started the half-closing 8-3 run with a putback basket, Jeriah Warren scored four points in the stretch and Fairview scored on only one of its final 10 possessions of the half as LaGrange took a 29-28 halftime lead.
"The energy off the bench was the difference," Gators head coach La'Keem Holmes said. "We had starters on the bench with foul trouble, it was just Jeriah and bench players, but they stepped up big. They played hard and played their role. Shaw provided length and activity, some rebounding and a presence down low. She is coming around."
LaGrange outscored Fairview 22-13 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Aasia Sam scored the first 11 Gator points of the third quarter as part of a 13-3 run that stretched LaGrange's lead to 11 points.
"She dealt with some cramps in the first half, then settled down and adjusted to how they were playing her," Holmes said. "She was aggressive."
Sam finished with 21 points while Warren had 24 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Rylee Cloud led Fairview with 19 points while Laynee Jinks added 10. The Panthers used an 11-2 run in the first quarter to take an early lead. Fairview made seven 3-pointers in the first half and led by as many as six points in the second quarter before going cold to end the half.