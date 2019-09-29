In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 4 of the high school football season.
Which area team had the biggest win?
WA: LaGrange snapped a 15-game losing streak with a win over crosstown rival Lake Charles College Prep. Orlandezz Leday had two touchdown receptions to lead the Gators to their first win since 2017.
RA: Oberlin rolled to a 47-0 halftime lead and beat Gueydan 54-13 Friday in its District 4-1A opener to remain undefeated. Quarterback Levi Peloquin and backs Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman scored two touchdowns each and the defense didn't give up a score until the fourth quarter.
Who was the large schools player of the week?
WA: Barbe receivers Devin Bates and Chandler Ware combined for 14 catches for 269 yards and four TDs in a District 3-5A-opening 41-27 win over Southside. Each receiver scored twice.
RA: Sam Houston senior quarterback Kyle Bartley surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive year to lead the Broncos to a 28-19 win over New Iberia in its District 3-5A opener. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown for 1,226 yards and 15 touchdowns to two interceptions.
Who was the most outstanding small schools player?
WA: Lake Arthur running back Torrell Levias started his season in style, returning from injury with a 389-yard, six-TD performance to lead the Tigers to a 58-37 win over Vinton. Levias scored on runs of 18, 39, 43, 56, 66 and 72 yards.
RA: Oakdale's Keyon Pugh had a career night Friday to lead the Warriors to a 20-14 win over St. Mary's. The junior ran for 236 yars and three touchdowns 26 carries. Pugh is averaging 167 yards a game.