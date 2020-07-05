Hard work isn't easy, but it is worth it. Just ask junior point guard Jeriah Warren.
During her time at LaGrange High, Warren's training regimen never stops when her team's practice ends. She stays for hours and puts in time on the weekends to hone her skills.
In March that diligence resulted in the program's first state basketball championship, multiple MVP awards and now she can add the title of American Press Female Athlete of the Year to her list of accomplishments.
"I like working outside of practice, get better at things and try new moves and stuff," Warren said. "Usually, during the season, I will come in on the weekends, a Saturday morning, then I stay an hour or so after practice during the week. I work on my ball handling, shoot, finishing, whatever the day holds. I felt like I had a successful season. My coaches open the gym for me so I can come in and get better. They are always telling me how putting the work in is already showing in my game. I am just going to keep getting better and more confident."
As a 6-foot point guard, Warren is a threat at both ends of the court averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists per game.
"This season I scored more than my previous seasons, but I like both (offense and defense)," Warren said. "I really don't have a favorite.
"I think that my mid-range game has gotten a lot better. I feel like I am more efficient making my shots and getting closer to the rim. I like it when you make a big play and the crowd cheers."
Warren always finds a way to impact big games. In December, facing eventual Class B state champion Fairview, Warren went off for 24 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 69-53 win.
In the Class 4A final, a 46-31 win over two-time defending champion Warren Easton, the 2020 American Press All-Southwest Big Schools MVP earned state tournament MVP honors with 17 points, seven rebounds, five steals and a block.
Warren said the Gators always knew a state championship was in the cards.
"I knew it was going to eventually happen," LaGrange said. "We knew we had to focus on our main goal and definitely knew it was going to happen.
"We are so good because not just one or two people put in the work outside. It is the whole team that comes to the open gyms. I think us having that work ethic makes us have more chemistry."
Not only did Warren lead the Gators (32-4) to their best basketball season in program history, but she helped lead the volleyball team to its first winning season (14-8) in more than 12 years and its second consecutive playoff appearance.
Warren excels in the classroom as well with a 4.1 grade point average and 27 ACT score and has committed to play at Florida. The earliest she can sign with the Gators is Nov. 11.
"I felt the decision (to commit to Florida) in my heart," Warren said. "I am ready for that when the time comes. It will be (something I look forward) to once school starts."
While the coronavirus has limited their efforts to get ready for the 2020-2021 season, Warren said LaGrange is primed to win another state championship.
"The only thing that really changed is the summer league stuff that we usually do," Warren said. "We can't play any games.
"At practice, we can't go against our teammates. What we do in the summer usually prepares us for the regular season. We are going more individual stuff, so I guess it is not so bad. If we can get back to a normal season and stuff by the time our season starts, I think that we are looking to repeat."