Anacoco found its flow on offense in overtime to pull away from St. Louis Wednesday in a 58-52 win in the opening game of the Hamilton Christian/Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake tournament.
The Indians (10-1) advanced to face Dunham at 5 p.m. today.
Landry Alligood scored baskets coming off screens on each of Anacoco's first two overtime possessions. Head coach Randy Carlisle said patience was the key to the overtime success. Anacoco outscored St. Louis 8-2 in the extra frame.
"We ran our stuff, stayed patient," Carlisle said.
"(In the fourth quarter) we just kind of went through the motions, to take nothing away from St. Louis. They did a great job and coach (Mack Guillory) had them prepared.
"We didn't execute. When we set a pick we would get a layup, but we started doing ring-around-the-rosie and were living and dying by the three. We are a good shooting team, but we were 2 of 17 tonight. You can't live and die by it.
"We weren't moving and playing like we wanted. A lot of that had to do with St. Louis; they came out and defended. We are little and they killed us on the glass."
St. Louis (4-1) trailed for all of the first three quarters but took a 48-45 lead midway through the fourth after scoring seven consecutive points, including a pair of baskets by Nic Ughovwa.
Anacoco's Drew Tebbe scored five points in the final 1:39 of regulation, including a free throw with 50 seconds left to tie the score at 50 and send the game into overtime. Tebbe led Anacoco with 18 points. Alligood finished with 17 and Shaun Riley added 16.
Terry Sherman led St. Louis with 20 points. Karlin Hardy added 14.
The tournament continues with four games today. Alexandria and East Ascension play at 3:30 p.m. The host Warriors will play Leesville at 6:30 p.m. North Central will play the winner of Wednesday's LaGrange-Washington-Marion game at 8 p.m.