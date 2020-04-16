In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux predict the stars of the upcoming decade of small schools basketball.
Which current boys player is most likely to make the 2021-2031 All-Decade team?
WA: Hamilton Christian's Mason Russell. The sophomore has shown flashes over the past two seasons and should take a leading role next season as the Warriors lose a quartet of seniors.
RA: Oakdale 5-foot-10 guard Marion White is on the rise after earning first-team All-District 5-2A, averaging 17 points, six rebounds and five assists a game, and leading the Warriors to a win over district champion Vinton, its lone district loss. White, along with fellow sophomore Leon Posey (18 points per game), will form the Warriors' nucleus over the next two seasons.
Which girls player is most likely to make the 2021-2031 All-Decade team?
WA: Grand Lake's Rylie Bergeron, a frontcourt player who has the athleticism to run the floor and is smooth working the backline in the halfcourt. Bergeron is a good shot-blocke.
RA: As an eighth-grader two seasons ago, guard Maddi Ford led Reeves, averaging more than 15 points a game, to its first state championship game appearance in 46 years and almost took the Raiders back to the state tournament this year.
Name a boys and girls coach most likely to appear on the next All-Decade Team.
WA: Grand Lake's Mark Caldwell for boys and, because picking Fairview girls coach Kyle Jinks would be too easy, I'll take the next obvious choice, Lake Arthur's Vickie Sketoe, who has led both Pickering and Lake Arthur to multiple state tournament trips, including this year's Tigers team, which returns all-state player Deonna Brister. Caldwell led the Hornets to their first state tournament this season and has established the program as a winning one over the last half of the past decade.
RA: In his first three years at the helm of the Vinton boys program, Keith Kelley has won three district championships. The Lions lose senior guard Drew Heinen but have four underclassmen — junior Jaden Carrer, Belquin Cesar, Deshon Bias and sophomore Jeffroy Powell — returning, which should give them a solid start to the next decade. In four seasons, Hathaway girls head coach Courtnee Young has twice taken the Hornets to the quarterfinals and a trip to the Class B final in March with almost all underclassmen. Young has a lot of top talent to lead the program into the next decade, including sophomores Chloey Guidry and Brea Baca-White and eighth-grader Madison Suire.