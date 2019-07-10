spkm_41619_Sulphur_v_SamHouston-10
Sam Houston's Andie Edwards connects with a pitch from Sulphur's Sophia Tanner at Frasch Park in Sulphur, Louisiana on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

Former Washington-Marion star Josh Gray is playing in the NBA Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets.

Gray, who played at Texas Tech and LSU, led the Nets with 19 points and 8 rebounds in an 88-85 win over Washington Monday.

The Nets have won 2 of 3 games. Gray has started all three games for the Nets, averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Last year Gray played professionally in South Korea with the LG Sakers, averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Gray played five regular season games with the Phoenix Suns in the 2017-18 season, scoring 6.4 points and 1.6 steals per game.

COLLEGE BOUND: Sam Houston infielder Andie Edwards committed to play college softball at UL-Monroe.

Edwards hit .357 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 31 runs scored and 26 RBIs as a junior, helping the Broncos reach the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

ALL AMERICAN SCHOLAR: Lamar University sophomore Brooke Duzan, a Sulphur graduate, has been named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar team.

Athletes must have at least a 3.5 grade point average to be considered for the team.

Duzan averaged 79.35 over 23 rounds this year. Her best was a 73 at the GCU Invitational.

Lamar placed in the top-5 in seven of 10 tournaments in 2019.

At Sulphur, Duzan helped lead the Tors to three of their four consecutive Division I state golf championships. She placed in the top-10 at the state tournament three times.

ACE RELIEVER: J.T. Chargois continues to shine since his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers active roster.

The right-handed reliever hasn't given up a run in his last five trips to the mound and allowed just one hit during that span while striking out 10 batters and walking two.

For the season, Chargois is 1-0 with a 3.12 earned run average in 8 2/3 innings. He has struck out 16 batters and walked three with a 0.92 WHIP.

SUMMER JOB: Former Sulphur Tor Scott Jones is turning heads with his speed and bat in the Midwest College League and was recently named to the league's West All-Star team.

The MCL All-Star game will be played on Saturday, July 13, at Oil City Stadium in Whiting, Indiana.

Jones, who wrapped up his freshman season at LSU Eunice in May, leads the league with 23 stolen bases and has been caught stealing just five times.

He is batting .370 with 7 doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs, 27 runs for the Dupage County Hounds, who are currently second in the league standings at 14-10.

In three seasons as a starter for Sulphur, Jones batted .350 with 22 doubles, 10 triples, four home runs, 69 RBIs, 70 runs scores and 49 stolen bases.

