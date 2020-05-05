A pair of women's basketball point guards with local ties are on the move.
Merryville native Andrea Cournoyer is transferring from UL-Lafayette to Samford University, while Lake Arthur native and former McNeese Cowgirl Jamara Levy is transferring from Western Oklahoma State Junior College to Mississippi College.
Both Cournoyer and Levy will have two years of eligibility remaining. Cournoyer will have to sit out one season due to NCAA transfer rules, while Levy will be eligible to play immediately.
Cournoyer, one of the most prolific scorers in state history, is leaving UL-Lafayette after playing two seasons for the Ragin Cajuns. This season, she appeared in 30 games, starting in 18, and averaged 6.8 points per game with a high of 16 against Troy University on Feb. 8.
The Cajuns were 19-12 on the season, 10-8 in Sun Belt Conference Play. As a freshman, Cournoyer averaged 9.4 points and 2.1 assists per game.
Samford, located in Birmingham, finished 18-14 overall this season, going 10-4 in the Southern Conference regular season, then winning the conference tournament with a 59-54 win over UNC-Greensboro in the championship game.
Levy played one season at McNeese before spending this season at Western Oklahoma, where she averaged 14.7 points and 3.3 assists per game, both team highs. The Lady Pioneers went 15-14 on the season. Mississippi College, a Division II school located in Clinton, Miss., went 13-14 on the season, including 8-8 in Gulf South Conference play.
Moving up
A pair of South Beauegrard baseball players are moving on to play at Nunez Community College in Chalmette. Dylan Jiminez, a first baseman/pitcher, and Jessie Broussard, an infielder/pitcher helped the Golden Knights to a pair of state championship games, with South Beauergard winning the title in 2017 and finishing as runner-up in 2019. South Beauregard was 9-3 this season when the season was canceled last month.