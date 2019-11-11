Playoff Pairings graphic

Bidistrict Round

Class 5A

No. 32 Benton at No. 1 Acadiana

No. 17 Walker at No. 16 Thibodaux

No. 24 East St. John at No. 9 Central-Baton Rouge

No. 25 Southside at No. 8 Airline

No. 28 Live Oak at No. 5 Zachary

No. 21 Chalmette at No. 12 Hahnville

No. 20 Ruston at No. 13 Dutchtown

No. 29 Terrebonne at No. 4 East Ascension

No. 30 West Ouachita at No. 3 Alexandria

No. 19 Mandeville at No. 14 Barbe

No. 22 Ouachita Parish at No. 11 Haughton

No. 27 Comeaux at No. 6 Slidell

No. 26 Ponchatoula at No. 7 Destrehan

No. 23 Covington at No. 10 Sam Houston

No. 18 John Ehret at No. 15 Captain Shreve

No. 31 Central Lafourche at No. 2 West Monroe

Class 4A

No. 32 Istrouma at No. 1 Lakeshore

No. 17 Leesville at No. 16 Pearl River

No. 24 Plaguemine at No. 9 Eunice

No. 25 North Vermilion at No. 8 Bastrop

No. 28 Salmen at No. 5 Carencro

No. 21 Rayne at No. 12 Northwood-Shreveport

No. 20 Warren Easton at No. 13 Peabody

No. 29 North DeSoto at No. 4 Tioga

No. 30 Cecilia at No. 3 Edna Karr

No. 19 George Washington-Carver at No. 14 Franklinton

No. 22 Huntington at No. 11 Belle Chasse

No. 27 South Terrebonne at No. 6 Breaux Bridge

No. 26 LaGrange at No. 7 Assumption

No. 23 Livonia at No. 10 Westgate

No. 18 DeRidder at No. 15 Minden

No. 31 South Lafourche at No. 2 Neville

Class 3A

No. 32 Mansfield at No. 1 St. James

No. 17 Green Oaks at No. 16 Jena

No. 24 Brusly at No. 9 Donaldsonville

No. 25 Erath at No. 8 Marksville

No. 28 Albany at No. 5 Caldwell Parish

No. 21 St. Martinville at No. 12 Union Parish

No. 20 Lutcher at No. 13 Booker T. Washington

No. 29 North Webster at No. 4 Madison Prep

No. 30 Baker at No. 3 Loranger

No. 19 Wossman at No. 14 Iota

No. 22 Northwest at No. 11 Lake Charles College Prep

No. 27 Mentorship Academy at No. 6 McDonogh #35

No. 26 Frederick A. Douglass at No. 7 Church Point

No. 23 Jennings at No. 10 Carroll

No. 18 Bossier at No. 15 Kaplan

No. 31 Crowley at No. 2 Sterlington

Class 2A

No. 32 Vinton at No. 1 Ferriday

No. 17 Rayville at No. 16 Port Allen

No. 24 Oakdale at No. 9 Red River

No. 25 Rosepine at No. 8 Kinder

No. 28 Winnfield at No. 5 Amite

No. 21 Welsh at No. 12 Franklin

No. 20 Loreauville at No. 13 Lake Arthur

No. 29 Jonesboro-Hodge at No. 4 Mangham

No. 30 Lakeside at No. 3 North Caddo

No. 19 Capitol at No. 14 DeQuincy

No. 22 Lakeview at No. 11 South Plaquemines

No. 27 Bunkie at No. 6 Kentwood

No. 26 Port Barre at No. 7 Pine

No. 23 St. Helena College and Career Academy at No. 10 Avoyelles

No. 18 General Trass at No. 15 East Feliciana

No. 31 Vidalia at No. 2 Many

Class 1A

No. 1 West St. John, bye

No. 17 Arcadia at No. 16 LaSalle

No. 24 Block at No. 9 Montgomery

No. 8 Logansport, bye

No. 5 Centerville, bye

No. 21 Slaughter Community Charter at No. 12 Homer

No. 20 North Central at No. 13 East Beauregard

No. 4 Oak Grove, bye

No. 3 White Castle, bye

No. 19 Delta Charter at No. 14 Plain Dealing

No. 22 Merryville at No. 11 Grand Lake

No. 6 East Iberville, bye

No. 7 Haynesville, bye

No. 23 Lincoln Prep at No. 10 Basile

No. 18 Delhi at No. 15 Gueydan

No. 2 Oberlin, bye

Regional round

Division I

No. 1 Archbishop Rummel, bye

No. 9 C.E. Byrd at No. 8 St. Augustine

No. 12 McKinley at No. 5 Scotlandville

No. 4 Brother Martin, bye

No. 3 John Curtis, bye

No. 11 Archbishop Shaw at No. 6 Jesuit

No. 10 St. Paul's at No. 7 Holy Cross

No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge, bye

Division II

No. 1 St. Thomas More, bye

No. 9 Evangel Christian at No. 8 E.D. White

No. 12 St. Michael at No. 5 St. Louis

No. 13 Thomas Jefferson at No. 4 Loyola Prep

No. 14 Lusher Charter at No. 3 University Lab

No. 11 Vandebilt Catholic at No. 6 Archbishop Hannan

No. 10 Parkview Baptist at No. 7 Teurlings Catholic

No. 2 De La Salle, bye

Division III

No. 1 Lafayette Christian, bye

No. 9 Holy Savior Menard at No. 8 Ascension Episcopal

No. 5 Dunham, bye

No. 4 Isidore Newman, bye

No. 3 St. Charles, bye

No. 11 Northlake Christian at No. 6 Episcopal

No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia

No. 2 Notre Dame, bye

Division IV

No. 16 Ascension Christian at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic

No. 9 Central Catholic at No. 8 Metairie Park-Country Day

No. 12 Sacred Heart at No. 5 Ouachita Christian

No. 13 St. Frederick at No. 4 Calvary Baptist

No. 14 Riverside Academy at No. 3 Ascension Catholic

No. 11 St. Edmund at No. 6 Southern Lab

No. 10 Cedar Creek at No. 7 Catholic-Pointe Coupee

No. 15 Hamilton Christian at No. 2 Opelousas Catholic

Finishing touches on regular season

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 10 of the high school football season.

Bold finish for Broncos

MOSS BLUFF — Tavyen Grice and Luke Yuhasz each scored touchdowns three different ways, and Sam Houston's defense played its part, forcing four turnovers as the host Broncos beat Sulphur 56-19 Friday night in the regular-season finale.

Oberlin claims 4-1A title

BASILE — Oberlin used a combination of a methodical offense and a stout defense to beat Basile 41-13 Friday on the road to win its first district championship since 2016.

St. Louis shares title with LCCP

A reliable ground attack and versatile defense sealed a 38-12 win and a share of the District 4-3A championship for the St. Louis Saints against the Iowa Yellow Jackets.

LCCP gets share of 4-3A crown

Lake Charles College Prep pulled away in the second half of a 38-28 District 4-3A win over South Beauregard.