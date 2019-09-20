The Vinton Lions will have to wait another week to return to the football field.
Because of continued heavy rain and the uncertainty of how much more will fall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, Vinton head coach Tarius Davis made the decision Thursday afternoon to cancel the Lions' Friday night home game against Central Catholic-Morgan City.
"If it is going to rain all night like it is supposed to, and 50 percent (Friday), we don't know where it (water) is going to go," Davis explained.
"We had been in contact with Coach (Tommy) Minton all morning. We tried to wait as long as we could but they needed to know by 2 p.m. to be able to cancel their charter bus. We talked about going over there, but getting buses together for us is difficult at this time."
While drainage improvements were made recently around the football field, Davis said those drains were already backing up and water was backing up from Interstate 10 to the south of the field.
"The interstate drains back towards us on the south side," Davis said. "All that rain that is trying to drain … and all of our drainage is trying to go that way.
"The practice field looks like a lake and we have water up to the pads on the five-man sled. All the ditches around here are full. The drains on the sidelines are draining, but now they are full because all of the stuff south of us."
It is the second time in three seasons that Vinton has had to cancel a game because of a tropical system. In 2016, Hurricane Harvey forced the cancellation of the Lions' Week 1 game at Grand Lake.
Vinton will visit Lake Arthur next week.