Finishing touches on regular season

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 10 of the high school football season.

Which team had the most impressive win?

WA: St. Louis wrapped up a share of the District 4-3A title and snapped a three-game losing streak against Iowa with a 38-12 win over the Yellow Jackets. Quarterback Cooper Miller threw four touchdown passes, a great sign for the Saints in case playoff opponents load the box to stop running back Evan Joubert.

RA: Oberlin rolled to its first undefeated regular season since 2010 and won the District 4-1A title outright with a 41-13 win at rival Basile. The Tigers controlled all three phases of the game with two 100-yard rushers in Aiden Reed and Collin Chatman, a defense that held Basile to 164 yards of total offense, plus a big punt returned for a touchdown by Trevor Rider.

Who was the most impressive small schools player?

WA: Hamilton Christian's Dakori Lewis ran for 167 yards, scored four TDs and intercepted a pass in the Warriors' 42-35 win over Merryville.

RA: Junior running back Keyon Pugh has been the Oakdale Warriors' workhorse. Pugh roughed up Pickering's defense for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. It was his sixth consecutive 200-yard game. He has run for 1,881 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games.

Who was the best large schools player?

WA: Miller completed 9 of 14 passes with four touchdowns, including three to Chase Wilson, and another to Jadon Johnson.

RA: DeRidder senior running back Jalyn Thurman had his fourth multi-touchdown game of the season to lead the Dragons to a 31-23 win at Cecilia. Thurman scored on runs of 74 and 29 yards and finished with 268 yards on 32 carries.

