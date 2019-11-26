In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss early season high school basketball.
Which boys team is off to the best start?
RA: Sulphur and Singer are off to hot starts under new management. Under former South Beauregard head coach Adam Coleman, the Tors are off to their best start (3-0) since the 2014-2015 season. Singer is 7-0 under former Sulphur head coach Skip Carlin for its best start since opening 2016-2017 season 11-1.
WA: Hathaway has won eight straight games to open the season, including a pair of narrow wins over Pitkin. The high-scoring Hornets are led by Colby Augustine and have scored 70 or more points four time during their scorching start to the season.
Which girls team has been most impressive?
RA: Lake Arthur scored over 70 points 11 times last season on a run to the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Tigers haven't slowed down any this year as they are 3-0 and averaging 75.7 points a game with three players averaging more than 10 points a game in senior Deonna Brister (18.7), junior Brooke Daboval (12.3) and sophomore Darrah Broussard (17.7).
WA: Iowa had a perfect 3-0 week, picking up wins over Vinton, South Cameron and Erath behind the scoring of Ravenn Carter and Alysia Mouton.
Name a player to watch.
RA: Elton 6-1 junior center Vici Woods, who led Elton to the 1A state title last season, has put up some impressive numbers against some of the top teams in that state. In three games, Woods averaged a double-double with 14 points and 12.7 rebounds a game against 5A Sulphur and Lafayette and defending Division IV champ Lafayette Christian.
WA: Kinder's Brooklyn Fontenot averaged 25 points per game while leading the Yellow Jackets to a pair of wins last week. Fontenot scored 18 in a win over Washington-Marion and 32 in a win over South Beauregard.