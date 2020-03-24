Southwest Louisiana dominated this year's Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class B girls basketball all-state team with four of five first team members.
Leading the way is Class B girls most valuable player Fairview junior guard Rylee Jinks, who led the Panthers to their first state title since 2014 and a state record 12th overall.
Jinks averaged 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals. She nearly had a triple-double in the state semifinals with 11 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and seven steals and scored 19 points in the Panthers' 65-55 win over Hathaway in the finals.
Also on the first team for the Panthers is senior forward Maggie Manuel (20.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg), who had 27 rebounds and 11 points in the state championship game.
Joining the Fairview duo on the first team is Hathaway sophomore guard Chloey Guidry and Lacassine junior forward Vanessa Duhe. Guidry (16 ppg) lead the Hornets to the finals for the first time since 2011 while Duhe averaged a double-double (11.7 ppg, 11.2 rpg) for the Cardinals.
The fifth first team spot went to Florien's Gracie Sylvia (13.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg).
Hathaway's Courtnee Young was named the girls Class B coach of the year after leading a young squad to a 30-6 season and its first appearance in the state finals since 2011. As a player, Young was the 2005 Louisiana Miss Basketball when she led Fairview to a state championship.
Fairview senior Laynee Jinks (15.6 ppg) made the second team along with University Academy's Jordyn Semones (16 ppg), Holden's Jaycee Hudges (17 ppg), Zwolle's Savanna Robertson (10.9 ppg) and Stanley's McKayla Williams (28.7 ppg).
Pitkin 6-5 senior guard Garrett Edwards (32 ppg, 13 rpg, 5 apg) was the only SWLA player to make the boys teams after leading the Tigers to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons. He is joined by Class B boys MVP Decari Markray (21.6 ppg) of Doyline, Simsboro's Kaleb Crane (23.0 ppg), J.S. Clark's Shaquay Hunt (18.5 ppg) and Simsboro's Jakemin Abney (23.0 ppg).
Edwards was the Class B MVP last season.
Hathaway senior Colby Augustine (21.5 ppg) earned second team honors along with Zwolle's Kobe Montgomery (21.8 ppg), Runnels' Collin Coates (17.5 ppg), Doyline's Jamaria Clark (17.2 ppg) and Stanley's Jacobi Forte (19.2 ppg).
Doyline's Michael Normand is the Class B boys coach of the year.