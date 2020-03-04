Fairview pressures way past Florien, into Class B final

Fairview's Maggie Manuel drives to the basket as Florien's LaToya Holmes looks for help defending during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Fairview's Rylee' Cloud prepares for contact with Florien's Gracie Rutherford during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Florien's Gracie Rutherford strips the ball as Fairview's Rylee' Cloud tries to shoot during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Fairview's CoCo Williams shoots over a Florien defender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Fairview's Rylee' Jinks drives the lane against Florien during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Fairview's Maggie Manuel shoots as a Florien defender falls to the floor during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Fairview's Rylee' Cloud shoots for a three against Florien during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Fairview's Rylee' Jinks drives to the basket while guarded by Florien's LaToya Holmes during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Florien's Londyn Sparks shoots before Fairview's Sassy Reeves can defend during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Florien's LaToya Holmes looks to drive against the Fairview defense during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Florien's Emalee Anthony looks for her shot while guarded by Fairview's Sassy Reeves during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class B semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Fairview's Maggie Manuel goes up for the layup against Florien's LaToya Holmes during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Rylee' Jinks goes up for the layup during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Rylee' Cloud is fouled by Florien's Gracie Rutherford during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Rylee' Jinks puts in the layup during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's CoCo Williams puts up the shot over Florien's Emalee Anthony during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Rylee' Cloud puts up the shot over Florien's Tristaan Ross during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Laynee' Jinks shoots a three during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Rylee' Jinks drives in against Florien's Kylee Strother during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Rylee' Jinks is fouled by Florien's Kylee Strother during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Rylee' Jinks puts up the shot against Florien's Gracie Sylvia during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fairview's Maggie Manuel is fouled by Florien's Tristaan Ross during the Class B semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, March3, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Led by a pair of double-doubles from Rylee Jinks and Maggie Manuel, and a smothering defense, No. 1 Fairview cruised to a 66-41 win over No. 5 Florien Tuesday in the Class B semifinals at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.
Fairview forced 41 turnovers and turned those into 33 points.
"We felt like if we could create some turnovers, or at least force them to play at the pace we wanted to play at, we felt like we had a better chance to win," Fairview head coach Kyle Jinks said. "I think (Florien) got caught up playing the way (we play). We forced them to do that because of our press.
"We didn't shoot the ball well, but we don't have to shoot it well if you can defend and rebound. That is what I have been telling them all year long. We are excited, but we still have one more to play."
The win sent the Panthers in the final first for the first time since 2014, the last of their state-record eight consecutive state championships. Fairview (41-3) will face the winner of a pair District 7-B rivals in No. 2 Hathaway (29-5) and No. 6 Lacassine (32-7) at 6 p.m. Friday.
"I don't have a preference," Jinks said. "I just want to beat whoever we get."
Jinks, the Panthers' point guard, almost had a quadruple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and seven steals.
"We have been working for this all year," Rylee Jinks said. "We have always made it to the semifinals and lost out. But this year we knew this was our year. Coming into this game, we knew they were going to be fast, but we were faster. We ran the ball up the floor, played fast and they were not able to keep up with us."
Manuel had to battle in the lane with Florien's Gracie Sylvia (14 points, 11 rebounds) and LaToya Holmes (8 pts., 11 rebs.) and finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
"They were a pretty physical team," Manuel said of Florien. "We just have to play through it.
"We focus on rebounding and boxing out. That is really important because when we have teams like that, who are really physical, we have to get every rebound that we can. We have to be physical also. We just have to beat them on the boards. Whoever I am guarding, I have to get more rebounds than them."
Senior guard Laynee Jinks scored a game-high 16 points and Rylee Cloud finished with 13 for the Panthers.
Fairview led 25-7 after the first quarter and wasn't seriously threatened until the third quarter. Florien (28-8) cut Fairview's lead to 41-29 with 2:30 left in the third on a bucket in the lane by Sylvia, but the Panthers wrapped up the quarter with a 13-2 run.
