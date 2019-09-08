Eye-opening wins for Broncos, Blazers

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson review Week 1 of the high school football season.
Which team had the most notable win?
WA: It wasn't pretty at times but Sam Houston opened the season with a 34-point half then shut out an explosive Washington-Marion team in the second half for a 34-12 win on the road. Dylan Abshire ran for 149 yards, Kyle Bartley threw for more than 200 yards and receivers Luke Yuhasz and Tavyen Grice combined for three touchdowns.
RA: Lake Charles College Prep overcame 128 yards of penalties and three turnovers to beat Sulphur 21-18 on Thursday for its first win over a Class 5A program in team history. The Trailblazers held the Tors to 193 yards of total offense.
Who was the large schools player of the week?
WA: St. Louis running back Evan Joubert ran for 204 yards and scored three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder to help the Saints rally from a 16-point halftime deficit in a 41-38 win over Crowley.
RA: Quarterback Kenneth Gooden got the job done with his arm and feet to lead DeRidder to a 27-3 win over Beauregard Parish rival South Beauregard. Gooden had two rushing touchdowns and carried the ball nine times for 71 yards and completed 6 of 12 passes for 111 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Broussard.
Who was the best small schools player?
WA: Welsh quarterback Landen Broussard, making his first varsity start, tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the final 6 minutes to lead the Greyhounds to a 20-16 win over Class 4A Rayne. Broussard connected with Ethan Theriot on a 19-yarder and Gavan Guillory on an 80-yarder for the winner.
RA: With fellow running back Torrell Levias out with an injury, Daylon Charles stepped up to lead Lake Arthur to a season-opening 28-26 win over Basile. Charles carved up the Basile defense for 227 yards on 20 carries. He scored three consecutive touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, to bring the Tigers back from a 20-6 deficit.