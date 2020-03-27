In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the season of small schools boys basketball.
What area team had a breakthrough season?
WA: Fairview. The Panthers had a resurgent season, winning 25 games and reaching the quarterfinal round of the Class B playoffs before losing to top-seeded Simsboro. Ethan Williams led the way, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game.
RA: Grand Lake. Following on what was arguably the schools' best football season, the Hornets basketball team continued the success by reaching the semifinals for the first time in school history. Grand Lake started the season 22-0 before losing to Class 5A No. 3 New Iberia by five points and didn't lose again until the semifinals, when they lost by six points to Lincoln Prep.
What was the best rivalry of the season?
WA: Grand Lake and Hamilton Christian played a pair of classics with the Hornets narrowly winning each time. The games helped sharpen both teams for playoff runs, as each made it to the semifinal round.
RA: Pickering and Grand Lake have battled for the District 5-2A championship the last three seasons featuring battles between Pickering's Deshawn Jackson and Vinton's Drew Heinen. The Red Devils had a chance to split the district title for a second consecutive season in February, but the Lions held on to win 65-61. Jackson and Heinen combined for 47 points.
What was the best performance by a player?
WA: Pitkin's Garrett Edwards capped off a great career with a 36-point performance in the state semifinals. It was a fitting end for one of the best scorers in state history. He finished his career with 4,103 points.
RA: In the last week of January, Vinton senior guard Drew Heinen went off for 31 points against Kinder and 33 against rival Pickering, including seven 3-pointers. Heinen averaged more than 20 points a game.