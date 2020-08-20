In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area large-school quarterbacks.
Who is the best returning quarterback?
WA: Lake Charles College Prep's Dylan Simon can make plays running and throwing, but most importantly uses his smarts to avoid mistakes and get the ball to the right place. Last year he scored 37 touchdowns and threw three interceptions in 232 attempts.
RA: Leesville's Jacob Mount is looking to record his third consecutive 2,000-yard passing season. The senior, who has led the Wampus Cats to 18 wins over the last two season with a run to the semifinals in 2018, has thrown for 4,088 yards and 48 TDs.
Which area QB is capable of making the biggest improvement this year?
WA: Lawrence "Bub" Wilridge of Jennings led the Bulldogs to a Superdome trip as a first-time starter last year. Head coach Rusty Phelps said before the season that he wanted to throw the ball more to loosen up defenses and Wilridge delivered with 1,683 yards and 20 TDs. Now he has a year's experience under his belt and should make fewer mistakes. He has a big-time receiver in Jacorien Pelfrey to go along with dynamic running backs Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis.
RA: Quintorus Jones is poised to lead LaGrange to its first winning season 2015 after leading the Gators from 0-10 in 2018 to 4-6 last season. Jones showed his mobility last year with more than 400 rushing yards and 10 TDs, improved his passing accuracy and cut his interceptions from eight in 2018 to two last season.
Which new starting QB are you most excited to see?
WA: Sam Houston's Luke Yuhasz is heading back under center after a brilliant season as a receiver for the Broncos last season, when he caught 57 passes for 980 yards and 21 TDs, hauling in at least one scoring pass in every game. Yuhasz started the season opener as a freshman and showed a strong throwing arm. He is one of the area's best athletes and should put up big numbers as a dual-threat quarterback in Sam Houston's spread offense.
RA: Westlake junior Jamaal Guillory is positioned to be the Rams' next signal caller. He spent last season at wide receiver, catching nine passes for 129 yards. While he doesn't have much varsity time at QB, he does possess the maturity to run the show after starting at point guard for the Rams' basketball team last season and averaging 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists a game and earning first-team all-District 3-5A honors.