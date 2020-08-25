In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss running backs at area large schools.
Who is the best returning back in the area?
WA: Trevor Etienne of Jennings. He has the power to run through tackles and speed to pull away if he gets to the second level. He can make plays as a receiver out of the backfield.
Etienne led the area in touchdowns scored as a sophomore last season and is the most coveted recruit in the area.
RA: St. Louis' Evan Joubert was almost unstoppable last season and is back for his senior year after leading the Saints to the Division II semifinals in 2019. In 12 games, he was held to under 100 yards twice and was kept out of the end zone just once. He finished with 1,747 yards on the ground and 29 total touchdowns.
Which running back is poised to break out this season?
WA: LC College Prep's Trevonte Citizen was slowed by injuries last year, but gave a taste of what he could do in limited action, gaining 335 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns on only 50 carries. He is a power runner with nimble feet, and like Etienne, is a Power 5 recruit with offers from Penn State and Virginia.
RA: Barbe junior Tylan Ceasar split time in the back with Dylan Lewis last season but will likely take on a bigger role in a Buc offense that requires it backs to be able to run the between the tackles and line up in the slot. He ran for 537 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.
Who is the best all-around back in the area?
WA: Caleb Gallashaw, Leesville. Last year Gallashaw ran for just under 1,000 yards and caught 22 passes for 392 yards. He scored 18 total touchdowns and gets the ball in a variety of ways in Coach Robert Causey's creative offense.
RA: South Beauregard's Nick Uhlik showed his versatility last season as junior. As a safety he had a pick-six and returned a fumble for a score and was pressed into service late in the season at running back and averaged over 11 yards a carry and caught 8 passes for 177 yards.