With low numbers, many young, inexperienced players and the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Elton High School has chosen not to play football this fall.
“It was the toughest decision that I have ever been a part of in my career,” Elton head coach Donald Bruchhaus said. “We had 13 seniors last year.
“I knew losing those kinds of numbers would be an issue. And it didn’t help to have some setbacks with COVID-19 and the hurricane. It all came down to being a safety issue for our kids. In the spring, we had 29 kids back in January. After the COVID-19 we missed our kids for three months from March to June, and the numbers dropped. We had a little outbreak in June. The team didn’t get sick, but some of the people in Elton were getting sick. We thought it would be a good thing to take a week off. When we came back our numbers went down, and when we started school we were down to 20 kids.”
Out of 20 players, the Indians have 10 freshmen.
“We felt like it wouldn’t be responsible on our part to put so many inexperienced kids on the field and have a whole season,” Bruchhaus said.”
Brucchaus said it was a tough decision knowing that it would end the careers of his three seniors in Bryce Laughlin (RB/QB/LB), Zane Lejeune (OL/DL) and Darnell James (RB/CB).
“I am really sad for these three guys to have to make these decisions,” Bruchhaus said. “We are just so young. The average age on our team is 14 1/2 year old.”
Normally, a school that chooses not play football would have to wait two years before reinstating its team according to rule 14.5 in the football section of the LHSAA handbook, but the LHSAA temporarily suspended that rule for this season.
“Being that there have been so many setbacks this year, that has been waved,” Brucchaus said. “We should be able to jump right back in next year, and that is what our plan will be.”
Brucchaus added the decision not to play was made before Hurricane Laura hit Southwest La.
Brucchaus hopes that the year off will allow the Indians’ numbers to grow.
“We are going to take it day by day and try to rebuild the program in terms of numbers,” Bruchhaus said. “When you are not having a season, we are not going to practice, but we are going to continue to lift weights and get our kids bigger faster and stronger and get ready for next season.
“When basketball ends this year, we will be able to have spring football and try to keep the team going.”
With the Indians out, District 4-1A is left with seven teams — Basile, East Beauregard, Grand Lake, Gueydan, Hamilton Christian, Merryville and Oberlin. Elton is the second school in the district to suspend or drop football in the last two years. South Cameron disbanded its program in 2018 due to dwindling roster numbers.