Elton keeps Merryville scoreless in closing minutes

ELTON — Down by eight points with less than 4 minutes left, Elton switched to defensive mode to pull off a 53-50 come-from-behind victory over District 4-1A rival Merryville Tuesday night, ending the Panthers' 10-game winning streak.
Elton (15-7, 7-1) held Merryville (21-5, 7-1) scoreless over the final 3:44 to create a tie atop the district standings.
"I just told them to stay calm," Elton head coach Roland Lacomb said. "We know that we can explode at any time.
"We do a great job on defense, and we relied on it. I told them (Monday), ‘If you are going to win this thing, it is going to be on defense and rebounding.' I think that was the difference."
Elton outrebounded Merryville 27-15, led by Summer Cesaer and Vici Woods' double-doubles. Ceaser had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Woods had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Elton shot 50 percent in the first 4 minutes of the fourth quarter as it went on a 13-0 run highlighted by two 3-pointers by Mekyah Hooper and one by Hannah Burr.
Maddie Mahfouz, who led the Panthers with 27 points, tied the score at 42-42 with a bucket off an offensive rebound. Hooper's first 3 put the Panthers up 45-42 with 5:40 left in the game, but Merryville went cold and turned the ball over six times in the closing minutes of the game.
"Things just didn't go our way," Merryville head coach Stormy Fortenberry said. "We made a lot of mistakes that we normally don't make. We had some dumb turnovers and kind of lost our minds for a short little bit. It was bad timing on our part."
Elton took a 51-50 lead on a pair of Woods free throws with 1:04 left. With less than 10 seconds to play, Elton tried to inbound the ball under Merryville's goal. The Panthers got a steal but missed the shot and Woods grabbed the rebound. Ceasar hit two free throws with 3 seconds left to seal the win.
Lacomb said the Indians have made big improvements since a 48-40 loss at Merryville on Jan. 3.
"Our points have gone up, and our guards are playing a lot better," Lacomb said. "Two weeks ago we regrouped after that loss and reset our goals. It wasn't about winning or losing, it was about improving every day in practice and game. That is what showed today.
"We have been working on breaking that press for two and a half weeks. We started to settle down and got some breaks and came up with a victory."
Merryville held a four-point lead three times in the first half, but Elton came back with a 13-2 run. Jayden Journet came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer that put the Indians up 22-19 with 3:14 left in the first half.
The Panthers finished the first half on a 6-0 run to cut Elton's lead to 26-25 by halftime.
Fortenberry said her team has to move forward.
"We have East Beauregard at home on Friday, so it is time to move on," Fortenberry said. "That (Elton) is a good team. We have to handle our business the rest of district and potentially meet up with them again (in the playoffs)."
Elton 53
Merryville 50
Merryville (21-5, 7-1): Maddie Mahfouz 27, Mekyah Hooper 10. Elton (15-7, 7-1): Summer Ceaser 19, Vici Woods 10.