After spending part of his freshman season letting a poor attitude stunt his progress, Barbe High defensive lineman Ja'Bronski Edwards bought in to what his coaches were asking of him. Now, heading into his senior season, Edwards is the leader of the Bucs' front and makes sure his fellow linemen are always in the right frame of mind.
The key to Edwards' maturation was a realization that he couldn't do things his way.
"I wasn't listening to what the coaches were telling me," he said of his early seasons. "The whole coaching staff was getting on me. Then I realized I wasn't getting anywhere my way so I started to listen. That's the biggest thing I have learned at Barbe — being bad, not following the rules, being disrespectful — won't get you anywhere in life."
As a sophomore, Edwards suffered a knee injury, but didn't let that slow his progress.
"I watched my film, my teammates' film, people that played before me, players on other teams, trying to perfect my craft even thought I couldn't play," he said.
Last year Edwards became a starter and began to find his voice as a leader.
"I try to keep my teammates up, keep my team together," he said. "For instance, in the Acadiana game last year, it was a tragic loss for us and some of us were putting our heads down. I told everyone to keep our heads up. The scoreboard doesn't mean anything. We play every down like it's our last down."
Edwards said he gets plenty of help from his teammates.
"Our other linemen, Denarius Robinson and Brandon White, they are always bringing it 100 percent," he said. "If they get down, I pick them up. If I'm down, they pick me up. We look out for each other like brothers. Robinson's biggest strength is plugging things up. (White) brings the speed. As a whole our defense's biggest strength is working together as a team. We will have most of the starters back."
The uncertainty surrounding the season hasn't slowed Edwards in his preseason work.
"My mind-set is to keep going until I achieve my goal," he said. "My goal is to play at the next level. Even though I am committed (to Texas Southern), I'm not satisfied. I'm not at the next level yet so I am going to keep working hard and keep getting better. Then, when I get there, I'm going to keep working to get to the next level after that."
Edwards credits many of his teachers with helping him find the right path.
"They stayed on me too," he said. "I used to finish my work early then try to sleep or start clowning around, but now if I finish early I just start looking at the next chapter. I have always done my work; my grandmother was a teacher and always stressed that. After school we couldn't go outside until all our work was done. Sometimes she would give us extra work on top of that."
Robinson, a junior, said Edwards has always looked after him.
"He's more than a teammate, he's like a brother to me," Robinson said. "When I was in seventh grade he took me under his wing. He always told me that I had it in me to be a great player. He gave me a push to help me become a better player. He is a great player and teammate, not only on the field but in the weight room. He makes sure he is not only pushing himself, but everyone around him."