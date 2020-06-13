Barbe High graduate Brody Drost didn't hear his name called this week in the two-day, five-round Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, but said his spirits are high as he embarks on Plan B — a college baseball career at LSU.
Drost, a left-handed power hitter who also pitches, said before the draft that he had received interest from a handful of MLB teams, including Cleveland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Last summer, he was selected to participate in the Major League Baseball/USA Baseball Prospect Development Prospect League, an invitation-only event open to the top 80 high school prospects in the country.
This year's draft was reduced from 40 rounds to five due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Teams were also limited to offering $20,000 bonuses to undrafted prospects. Drost said his agent notified all MLB teams that he would not sign after the draft.
Drost said he enjoyed the draft despite the result.
"It was definitely exciting anticipating my name being called," he said. "I was blessed with a win-win situation and I'm excited to finally be counting down the days until I get to represent my state at Alex Box (Stadium, LSU's home field).
Drost signed a letter of intent in November to play at LSU.
He said head coach Paul Mainieri and assistant coach Nolan Crain both spoke with him Friday.
"They said they were super excited to get me on campus and to play for them," Drost said. "I told them I was excited too."
Drost made the most of his abbreviated senior season, winning the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year award after going 3-0 on the mound with a 0.89 ERA. He hit .390 with two home runs with nine RBIs as the Bucs went 11-3 before the remainder of the season was canceled in March.
Last year, Drost helped the Bucs win the Class 5A state championship, going 8-0 with a 0.98 ERA while hitting .364 with seven homers and 37 RBIs. Drost was named Most Outstanding Player in the championship game after hitting a double and home run while driving in five runs. He plays in the outfield and at first base when not pitching.
Since schools were closed in March and his season ended, Drost said he has worked on his game, following a throwing program and taking batting practice.