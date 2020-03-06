Lake Arthur's Brooke Daboval has her shot blocked by Doyle's Elise Jone during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
A member of the Lake Arthur cheerleaders flips down the court during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Kali Hornsby has her shot blocked by Doyle's Meghan Watson during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Kali Hornsby is fouled during her layup attempt by Doyle's Elise Jone during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Kali Hornsby is fouled during her layup attempt by Doyle's Elise Jone during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Kali Hornsby Doyle's Madison Duhon during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Brooke Daboval drives to the basket during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Kali Hornsby puts in the layup past Doyle's Elise Jone during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister puts in the layup past Doyle's Meghan Watson during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister puts in the layup past Doyle's Madison Duhon during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister is fouled during her shot by Doyle's Meghan Watson during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister is fouled by Doyle's Madison Duhon during the Class 2A semifinal round of the LHSAA state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March5, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Doyle's Meghan Watson drives the base line against Lake Arthur during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Doyle's Madison Duhon puts the rebound back for 2 against Lake Arthur during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Lake Arthur's Darrah Broussard fouls Doyle's Meghan Watson during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Doyle's Presleigh Scott and Kourtlyn Lacey fight for the rebound against Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Lake Arthur's Brooke Daboval strips the ball from Doyle's Madison Duhon during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Lake Arthur's Kali Hornsby takes the ball away from Doyle's Presleigh Scott during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Doyle's Elise Jone misses the jump shot against Lake Arthur during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Doyle's Elise Jone and Meghan Watson fight for the loose ball agains a Lake Arthur defender during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Semi-Final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
No. 4 Lake Arthur made a big rally in the fourth quarter, but couldn't quite overcome its third-quarter struggles in No. 1 Doyle's 59-49 win in the Class 2A semifinals Thursday at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness state basketball tournament.
"I thought the girls hustled," Lake Arthur head coach Vickie Sketoe said. ‘We kind of got a little bit out of sorts in the third quarter.
"We knew coming in that the strength they had was rebounding, and they kind of killed us on the board down the stretch. But I am proud of my girls because they never quit and fought to the end. Rebounding was a key thing in the game."
Doyle outrebounded Lake Arthur 40-26.
Doyle (31-2) went up 55-35 to open the fourth quarter on a bucket by Claire Glascock, but Lake Arthur (28-6) went on a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to 55-48 with 3:45 left in the game. Deonna Brister made 3 for 4 free throws and Vivian Sketoe hit her fifth 3-pointer during the rally, but Lake Arthur managed a single point over the closing minutes. Brister, Sketoe and Kali Hornsby scored 15 points apiece.
"Give it to Doyle, they outlasted us right there," Sketoe said. "I thought we were with them, but the points may not show it. When we went on runs, we would have a crucial breakdown and they were able to get back up on us."
Brister made 1 of 2 free throws with 36 seconds left in the first half to tie the score at 24-24. While the Tigers thought they had the momentum, Doyle quickly took it away as Madison Duhon hit a 3-pointer to for a 27-24 halftime lead. Duhon's 3-pointer sparked a 16-2 run.
Presleigh Scott led Doyle with 16 points. Glascock finished with 15 points, Elise Jone added 13 and Meghan Watson chipped in 10.
