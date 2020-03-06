Girls' Basketball Semifinals | Doyle v. Lake Arthur

No. 4 Lake Arthur made a big rally in the fourth quarter, but couldn't quite overcome its third-quarter struggles in No. 1 Doyle's 59-49 win in the Class 2A semifinals Thursday at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness state basketball tournament.

"I thought the girls hustled," Lake Arthur head coach Vickie Sketoe said. ‘We kind of got a little bit out of sorts in the third quarter.

"We knew coming in that the strength they had was rebounding, and they kind of killed us on the board down the stretch. But I am proud of my girls because they never quit and fought to the end. Rebounding was a key thing in the game."

Doyle outrebounded Lake Arthur 40-26.

Doyle (31-2) went up 55-35 to open the fourth quarter on a bucket by Claire Glascock, but Lake Arthur (28-6) went on a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to 55-48 with 3:45 left in the game. Deonna Brister made 3 for 4 free throws and Vivian Sketoe hit her fifth 3-pointer during the rally, but Lake Arthur managed a single point over the closing minutes. Brister, Sketoe and Kali Hornsby scored 15 points apiece.

"Give it to Doyle, they outlasted us right there," Sketoe said. "I thought we were with them, but the points may not show it. When we went on runs, we would have a crucial breakdown and they were able to get back up on us."

Brister made 1 of 2 free throws with 36 seconds left in the first half to tie the score at 24-24. While the Tigers thought they had the momentum, Doyle quickly took it away as Madison Duhon hit a 3-pointer to for a 27-24 halftime lead. Duhon's 3-pointer sparked a 16-2 run.

Presleigh Scott led Doyle with 16 points. Glascock finished with 15 points, Elise Jone added 13 and Meghan Watson chipped in 10.

