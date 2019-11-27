There are no introductions needed for No. 2 Oberlin and No. 10 Basile.
Separated by 20 miles, the District 4-1A rivals who met three weeks ago to end the regular season will meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Basile in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
The Bearcats (8-4) are riding high after upsetting No. 7 Haynesville 28-27 on the road last week.
"I think that it gives us some confidence going into the (Oberlin) game," Basile head coach Kevin Bertrand said. "When you go up to a place like Haynesville, there are not a whole lot of schools that can say that have gone up to Haynesville and won.
"We have to take that feeling and effort that we had and carry it over to this week."
Basile is playing in the quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight seasons but hasn't reached the semifinals since 1996.
"It is always tough when it gets to this time of the year," Bertrand said. "You are playing against a quality team. (Oberlin) is undefeated for a reason. We just have to play our best ball game and hope that we can make some stops and move the ball."
Oberlin (12-0) ended a four-game losing streak to the Bearcats with a 41-13 win in Week 10 and is undefeated, but Oberlin head coach Durell Peloquin has told his team to forget the past.
"To be honest, we are treating this as another week," Peloquin said. "We try to create a mind-set for the kids and get them to understand that this is a whole new ballgame. This isn't Week 10. This is the quarterfinal round. You don't want to look in the past. You want to look straight ahead."
Oberlin last won a quarterfinal game in 2010.
Basile managed 118 rushing yards against Oberlin in Week 10 but has averaged 363 a game since then. Isaiah Ceasar and Logan David combined for 263 yards and four touchdowns last week.
"Obviously, we have to play better than we did the last time we played them," Bertrand said. "We have to try to block them guys up front, and we have to tackle them when we are on defense. (Oberlin) really took it to us the first time we played them, so we have to make sure we play a much better game."
Senior linebackers Collin Chatman (105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss) and Alex Fontenot (94 tackles, 8 TFL) lead an Oberlin defense that is limiting opponents to 10.6 points a game.
Class 2A
No. 8 Kinder (8-4) will make the long trip to the Louisiana-Mississippi border to take No. 1 Ferriday (11-1) on Friday. Ferriday has won 11 consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Class 5A Alexandria.
The Yellow Jackets have won seven consecutive games and are playing in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in seven seasons .Ferriday lost 44-20 in the semifinals last season to Amite, which went on to win the state championship.