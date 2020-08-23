In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson discuss quarterbacks at area small high school schools.
Who is the best returning starter?
WA: Rosepine's Ethan Frey threw for 1,454 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Frey, an LSU baseball commitment, should be even better this time around with a season of experience under his belt.
RA: DeQuincy's Gunner Gearen is entering his third season under center and two years removed from leading the Tigers to the quarterfinals. Gearen, who earned American Press All-Southwest Small School honors last year, has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in the last two season.
Who do you expect to be the most improved?
WA: Braden LeBato or Marlon Freeney of Pickering, who combined to throw for more than 1,200 yards and 12 TDs last season. LeBato started the first six games before getting injured, with Freeney starting the final four. Whoever wins the job will have a quality pair of targets in Evan Fernandez and Deshawn Jackson, a two-time all state basketball player who is an explosive athlete.
RA: Cole Manuel was solid over the final eight games of the 2019 season and will look to continue that success into the 2020 season. In 2019, he threw one interception over the final eight weeks after throwing five in the first five weeks while leading Basile to the quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight seasons.
Who is the most exciting new starter?
WA: Whoever wins the job at Kinder. The two candidates, Griffin Cooley and Graham Fawcett, are good athletes and will be in position to succeed right away with the return of the other skill position starters in Ty Fuselier, C.J. May, Darius Captain and Dee Fontenot.
RA: Welsh will have a new starting quarterback in Austin VanNess and a new offense as the Greyhounds switch to an option offense. VanNess started at defensive back last season and saw time at wide receiver, leading the Greyhounds with 14 catches for 243 yards and two TDs.